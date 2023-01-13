Police release name of man who killed in I-235 crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man who died Thursday afternoon when his vehicle crashed into an Iowa Department of Transportation maintenance truck .

It happened in the 2300 block of I-235 just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Des Moines Police Department. First responders were called to the area after a car driven by 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas veered off the travel portion of the roadway and struck the rear passenger side of the DOT truck.

The DOT truck, which had its emergency lights activated, had just pulled off onto the grass shoulder of southbound I-235 north of the Guthrie Avenue exit and parked. The DOT employees were getting ready to exit the truck to conduct maintenance work when the truck was hit from behind by Argueta Rodas’ car.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that indicates Argueta Rodas’ car left the roadway about 100 feet before it hit the DOT truck.

The technical investigation into the crash continues.

This is the first traffic-related fatality in Des Moines for 2023.

