ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Country 96.5

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘Lost And Alone’ Miley Cyrus Leaning On Dolly Parton As Rift With Dad Billy Ray Worsens After His Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer

Miley Cyrus has been leaning on her godmother Dolly Parton in the last couple of months as her family rift with her dad Billy Ray continues to worsen, RadarOnline.com has learned. Miley, 30, and Dolly, 76, who performed together on New Year’s Eve in Miami, have been close ever since the Disney star was a young child. However, sources said Dolly has been acting as a lifeline for the troubled pop star of late. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley has been going through an extremely rough patch with her dad and they are barely speaking to each other. Sources said...
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Marconews.com

'AGT: All-Stars' judge Simon Cowell 'mesmerized' by Victória Bueno, teen ballerina with no arms: Watch

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" is bringing back fan favorites with inspiring stories for another shot at the title of "AGT" champion. One of those beloved acts on Monday's episode was Sara James, a 14-year-old singer from Poland who wowed on the last regular season of the NBC super-competition (Mondays at 8 EST/PST). James, who clinched judge Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer on her previous season, returned for a haunting performance of Harry Styles' "As It Was."
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend

Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Idina Menzel Unveils a Dramatic Chin-Length Bob and Fans ‘Love It!’

Ben Hider/PictureGroup for Disney Branded Television/Shutterstock A new ‘do! Idina Menzel said goodbye to her signature long locks and hello to a big chop. The Disenchanted actress, 51, took to Instagram on Monday, January 16, to debut a gorgeous bob. In the reel, Menzel used a sparkly filter to show off the dramatic transformation. Her […]
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy