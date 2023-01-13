Read full article on original website
Victoria Scone makes RuPaul's Drag Race history with show's first-ever marriage proposal
Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World finalist Victoria Scone — the first cis woman to ever compete on RuPaul's Drag Race, and the first person to sport drag king attire on the runway — also just became the first person to propose to their significant other on a franchise Main Stage.
Maren Morris apologizes for how country music treats LGBTQ+ people on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Maren Morris is doing the work as an ally. "I'm sorry" for country music's relationship with LGBTQ+ people, she told queens on "RuPaul's Drag Race."
‘Lost And Alone’ Miley Cyrus Leaning On Dolly Parton As Rift With Dad Billy Ray Worsens After His Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been leaning on her godmother Dolly Parton in the last couple of months as her family rift with her dad Billy Ray continues to worsen, RadarOnline.com has learned. Miley, 30, and Dolly, 76, who performed together on New Year’s Eve in Miami, have been close ever since the Disney star was a young child. However, sources said Dolly has been acting as a lifeline for the troubled pop star of late. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley has been going through an extremely rough patch with her dad and they are barely speaking to each other. Sources said...
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Miley Cyrus Reveals What Comment Made Dolly Parton ‘Clutch Her Pearls’
Former Disney star and pop music sensation Miley Cyrus and country music icon Dolly Parton are a duo we all love. Miley’s edgy style mixed with her godmother’s glamourous country music persona is a pairing that regularly takes us to a happy place. After all, these are two...
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
As Kelly Clarkson And Jennifer Hudson Dominate Daytime TV, Fellow American Idol Vet Simon Cowell Reveals Why He Once Quit His Own Show
As Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson headline talk shows, OG American Idol judge Simon Cowell admitted to backing out of his own program.
Marconews.com
'AGT: All-Stars' judge Simon Cowell 'mesmerized' by Victória Bueno, teen ballerina with no arms: Watch
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" is bringing back fan favorites with inspiring stories for another shot at the title of "AGT" champion. One of those beloved acts on Monday's episode was Sara James, a 14-year-old singer from Poland who wowed on the last regular season of the NBC super-competition (Mondays at 8 EST/PST). James, who clinched judge Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer on her previous season, returned for a haunting performance of Harry Styles' "As It Was."
Maren Morris Offers Teary Apology For Country Music's Lack Of LGBTQ Inclusion
Following a high-profile social media dust-up, the singer thanked the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race" for "making me feel like a brave voice" in Nashville.
Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
With New Single on the Way, Miley Cyrus Announces New LP ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
During her televised NBC New Year’s Eve party at the dawn of 2023, Miley Cyrus teased her forthcoming new single, “Flowers.”. Well, it turns out that single, which is set to drop on Friday (January 13), is the lead track off a new LP from the tongue-out star. Cyrus recently announced that her next album, Endless Summer Vacation, is set to drop on March 10.
Three Country Stars Join Reese Witherspoon's New Music Reality Competition
The series will aim to "[break] down barriers in country music.
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Exclusive Preview: Dance Town Family Wows The Judges With Dancing Extravaganza
Dance Town Family is about to take the competition up to a whole new level. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the dance group’s performance in the January 18 episode of AGT: All-Stars. They start out with a terrific dance line with their female dancers. The group ups the...
Dustin Lynch’s ‘Stars Like Confetti’ Video Is for the Fans [Watch]
Dustin Lynch is putting the spotlight on his fans in his "Stars Like Confetti" music video as he tailgates with them ahead of a show. The video opens with actual footage of fans prepping for a night of fun at Country Jam in Eau Claire, Wisc. Lynch was a part of the lineup in 2022, and likely filmed the music video that day.
Kane Brown Wasn’t Keen on Big Birthday Parties for His Daughters
If there's one thing Kane Brown's wife Katelyn is very good at, it's throwing a huge party — especially for her daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1. "I live for a party," she confesses on the Bobby Bones Show. The couple stopped by to talk about their duet "Thank...
Idina Menzel Unveils a Dramatic Chin-Length Bob and Fans ‘Love It!’
Ben Hider/PictureGroup for Disney Branded Television/Shutterstock A new ‘do! Idina Menzel said goodbye to her signature long locks and hello to a big chop. The Disenchanted actress, 51, took to Instagram on Monday, January 16, to debut a gorgeous bob. In the reel, Menzel used a sparkly filter to show off the dramatic transformation. Her […]
