ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan

By SCOTT SONNER
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2Vyh_0kDsYFx100

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional loan of $700 million Friday to an Australian mining company to pursue a lithium project still facing environmental hurdles in Nevada as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

The move ups the ante in what's already a high-stakes battle over President Joe Biden's energy agenda and conservationists fighting to protect an endangered wildflower found only at the proposed mine site on a high desert ridge halfway between Reno and Las Vegas.

Ioneer Ltd. has hoped to begin mining at Rhyolite Ridge by 2026 in Esmerelda County. The Energy announcement said the site could produce enough lithium to support production of about 370,000 electric vehicles annually for decades.

The loan would be the latest project to demonstrate the Biden administration's commitment to strengthen the nation's battery supply chain, electrify the transportation sector and cut reliance on fossil fuels and foreign supplies of raw materials, the Department of Energy said.

Jigar Shah, director of DOE's Loans Programs Office, said his office is “excited to further develop an environmentally responsible U.S. supply chain for critical materials.”

“Rhyolite Ridge is a major step towards bolstering domestic lithium production for clean energy technologies,” he said.

James Calaway, executive chairman of Ioneer, said the conditional commitment “highlights the project's strategic role in strengthening the nation's critical mineral supply chain in providing a secure, sustainable and reliable domestic source of lithium for the growing vehicle ecosystem.” Bernard Rowe, Ioneer's managing director, said it came after 23 months “of discussion and due diligence” by Energy and “represents a significant milestone” for the project.

But the project still faces a significant legal and regulatory challenge in developing a mining operations plan that will provide adequate protection for the endangered Nevada wildflower, Tiehm's buckwheat.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in declaring it endangered last year that it is on the brink of extinction and the mining project posed the single biggest threat to its survival.

Conservationists have sued in the past to protect the 6-inch-tall plant with yellow blooms and vowed on Friday to do so again if necessary.

“What this looks like is a fairly transparent effort by the Biden administration to build political and economic momentum for the project in an effort to steamroll the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Endangered Species Act,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director for the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Ioneer is going to have to completely overhaul the design of this mine if they expect to pass through permitting,” he said in an email to The Associated Press. “We’ve sued or initiated lawsuits over Tiehm’s buckwheat four times already, and we won’t back down until every buckwheat is saved."

The Energy Department announcement said the Ioneer project is working to minimize impact on the plant. It said the loan is contingent on completion of an environmental impact statement in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The Biden administration has made a plan for half a million charging stations for electric vehicles a signature piece of its infrastructure goals. That effort, and the growth of electric vehicle companies such as Tesla, will require much more lithium to make batteries.

Although lithium reserves are distributed widely across the globe, the U.S. is home to just one active lithium mine, in Nevada. Worldwide demand for lithium was about 350,000 tons (317,517 metric tons) in 2020, but industry estimates project demand will be up to six times greater by 2030.

Shah said large projects like this go forward step by step.

"We clearly are not committing any capital to the project yet," Shah said Friday in a telephone interview with AP. “They still have to meet the conditions. But by doing this, it gives their equity investors some comfort that they should continue to invest in the project.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is among those backing the project.

“I applaud the Energy Department for providing this loan to help support the mining and processing of Nevada’s critical minerals, help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to the creation of jobs in our state," she said in a statement.

Lithium is fundamental to the battery technology that is most common in electric vehicles and battery electric storage systems. But many engineers are working on alternative battery chemistries because lithium involves rock mining, which means major disturbance to the environment.

Ioneer is a lithium focused company based in New South Wales, Australia and Reno.

Another new lithium mining project in development in the U.S. is proposed for Thacker Pass by Lithium Americas near the Oregon line. That northern Nevada mine would make millions of tons of lithium available, but it too faces legal challenges. Native American tribes have argued that it’s located on sacred lands near where dozens of their ancestors were massacred in 1865.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin election official who came under fire for comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee said Wednesday he hasn't spoken with the Republican leader of the state Senate who appointed him, even as Democratic lawmakers called for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
WISCONSIN STATE
960 The Ref

Texas' Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised safer classrooms Tuesday without mentioning the Uvalde school shooting as he began a record-tying third term in office that puts the Republican in line to remain a rising national figure. His inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol did...
AUSTIN, TX
960 The Ref

New Mexico candidate appears in court in shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A failed GOP candidate accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic elected officials in New Mexico’s largest city made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Solomon Peña appeared via video shackled as the judge explained he...
NEW MEXICO STATE
960 The Ref

Alabama extends time for executions, ends automatic review

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama has changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system more time to carry out executions — a move that comes after a string of troubled lethal injections in the state — and also eliminated an automatic review for trial errors in death penalty cases.
ALABAMA STATE
960 The Ref

Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Attorneys for an adjunct art professor said Tuesday she is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her after a Muslim student objected to depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course, while the university admitted to a "misstep" and plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom.
SAINT PAUL, MN
960 The Ref

Alligator abandoned in New Jersey vacant lot

NEPTUNE, N.J. — Investigators are searching for the person who abandoned a 3-foot-long alligator in a vacant lot in New Jersey. The Monmouth County SPCA said in a news release that animal control officers were called to an empty lot in Neptune on Jan. 15 by a good Samaritan who found the reptile. The good Samaritan discovered an alligator inside a plastic tub in the empty lot next to his home.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
960 The Ref

Former NFL star arrested on alleged kidnapping charges

JACKSON, Miss. — Former NFL star Jerrell Powe has been arrested in Mississippi after an alleged kidnapping, according to police. Jail records from the Madison County Detention Center in Mississippi show that 35-year-old Powe was arrested on Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by the Ridgeland Police Department and charged with kidnapping.
RIDGELAND, MS
960 The Ref

Man arrested after getting stuck in tree after running from police in Louisiana

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A man was arrested after he got stuck in a tree after running from police in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, officials say. St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that deputies were called out to Interstate 310 milepost 4 in St. Rose, Louisiana, after a report of a man sitting in a tree trying to flag down drivers for help. The man told the person called that he was running from a police department,
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
102K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy