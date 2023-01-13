Read full article on original website
Mary Lou Weibel, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Weibel, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Otterbein Senior Living Center in Lebanon, Ohio. Prior to moving to Otterbein in 2017, Mary Lou was a long-time resident of Boardman, Ohio. She was born on March 16,...
Gregory B. Budd, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory B. Budd, 67 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence. Gregory was born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine (Gilchrist) Budd and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Austintown Fitch and...
Shari B. Tenney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Shari was born August 31, 1962, in Warren, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant. She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking. She was...
Charles A. Bark, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Charles A. Bark, Jr., age 84, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in East Palestine. He was born on June 1, 1938, in Pennsylvania, son of the late Dr. Charles and Mildred Maitland Bark. Charlie was a...
Leslie Thomas Breen, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Thomas Breen, 67, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman. Mr. Breen was born on April 15, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Walter and Clara (Wester) Breen. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s...
Janet Lillian Metz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams. She...
Albert Magrini, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Magrini, 82, left this earth for eternal life, Sunday, January 15 at his home in Youngstown, surrounded by his family. He was born May 14, 1941 in Stump Creek, Pennsylvania, to parents Amelia and Mariano Magrini. He graduated from Sykesville High School, Pennsylvania, in...
Richard C. Gardner, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Gardner, 47, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in his home after an extended illness. Born April 12, 1975 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Diane (Gardner) Perkins and Richard Cannon of Georgia. Richard...
Thomas L. Beule, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Beule, 86, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born May 1, 1936, in Tippecanoe, a son of Thomas John and Marguerite Vermillion Beule. Thomas was a graduate of Freeport High School. He proudly served in the United...
Sharon Lynn Vaughn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lynn Vaughn, 64, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Community Health Care of Niles. She was born October 31, 1958, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Mel and Betty Stevens Street. Sharon was of the Baptist faith and was director...
Lezlie A. Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lezlie A. Miller passed away peacefully with her family by her side at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. She was 60 years old. Lezlie was born in Warren on April 2, 1962, the daughter of the late Robert...
James H. Nicholson, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Nicholson, 79, of Boardman, Ohio, died Thursday, January 12, 2023. James, known as “Jim,” was born on December 20, 1943 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Glenn and Angela Barnes Nicholson. Raised in New Castle, Jim was a...
Luke G. Dougherty, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luke G. Dougherty, 94, formerly of Boardman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. Luke was born December 16, 1928 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Luke and Margaret Arnold Dougherty. He was a graduate of Boardman High School. Luke worked as a linotype...
Saverio “Sam” Matteo Martuccio, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saverio “Sam” Matteo Martuccio, 76, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Saverio, who was affectionately known as Sam, was born September 20, 1946, in Decorata, Provincia Di Benevento, Italy, a son of the late Giovanni and Antonietta Mastroianni Martuccio. On August 22, 1957, at the age of 11, he moved to America with his parents and younger brother and settled in Girard.
Kylearia Michelle Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylearia Michelle Day was born on May 14, 2003 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Kimberly Hughey and Leartis Day, Jr. She simultaneously graduated from YREC with honors and Youngstown State University with an Associate...
Robert Dorus, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Dorus, 60, of West Middlesex passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Dorus was born October 7, 1962, in Sharon, a son of the late Marie Russo and he attended West Middlesex High School. Robert enjoyed yardwork, fishing,...
Susanne “Susie” (Patton) Sopko, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susanne “Susie” (Patton) Sopko, 57, of Sharpsville and Jensen Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, January 6, 2023, after a brief but mighty battle with cancer. Susanne graduated from Duquesne University in 1988 with a degree...
Jean Marie (Grodesky) Layshock, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Layshock, a wonderful mother and grandmother, favorite aunt and friend to everyone, has passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Jean Marie Grodesky was born to Andy and Helen Grodesky on August 28, 1929 along with her twin brother, Jack. They were the first born of the fun-loving Grodesky clan, which included Bill, Dick, Shirley and George.
How wet has January been so far?
We are now about halfway through the first month of 2023. How crazy does it feel to say that? The first month of 2023 has already brought some interesting weather to the Valley; temperatures have been well above average most of the days this month, which brought several rain events to the area.
Warren JFK improves to 8-1 after tournament win over Liberty
The Golden Eagles would jump out to a 15-point first quarter lead thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers. Warren JFK improves to 8-1 after tournament win over …. The Golden Eagles would jump out to a 15-point first quarter lead thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers. Eastwood Mall celebrates Hickory’s...
