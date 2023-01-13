ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basalt, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident

EAST VAIL — A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022

Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain targets this week for new Sun Down Express chairlift opening

Chairs now hang from a lift cable on Vail’s new Sun Down Express, giving it the appearance of a full-functioning chairlift. And soon it will be, Vail Mountain announced over the weekend, with an all-important load test for the lift scheduled to begin soon. The mountain is now hoping...
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Second death reported at Vail Mountain in 24-hour span

According to a spokesperson representing Vail Mountain Resort, a second death occurred on Thursday, January 12, in addition to the 23-year-old that died following an incident on expert terrain in the Northwoods area. A statement from the resort detailed that a 63-year-old male guest from Fort Collins, Colorado died following...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Summit Daily News

Brett Dennen and John Craigie team up to perform at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center for the 6th Annual Lift Series

Join Brett Dennen and John Craigie for a night of acoustic music at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Feb. 10 as part of the Sixth Annual Lift Series. According to a news release, the series features nights of acoustic music celebrating music, skiing, and community. As part of the series, the duo is playing Feb. 8 in Telluride and Feb. 9 in Aspen before settling in Breckenridge. The last stop of the series is on Feb. 11 in Buena Vista.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Residents lobby Summit Fire & EMS to expedite Silverthorne fire station that is now planned to break ground this fall

Construction crews could break ground on a new Silverthorne Fire Station as soon as this fall, Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis said Tuesday, Jan. 17. During the Summit Fire & EMS board meeting where Davis laid out plans for how the project will move forward, several Silverthorne residents spoke during public comment about the need to move expeditiously.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Eagle County enforcement tackles labor trafficking on the Western Slope

WESTERN SLOPE — January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies strategize year-round to combat human trafficking. Locally, agencies do the same, but the focus is on labor trafficking, a subset of human trafficking most prevalent in and around Eagle County. Detective Thomas Wright, with the Eagle...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Certain Summit County mobile home residents went about a month without reliable running water, according to a complaint filed in court

Residents of the Farmers Korner Mobile Home Park in Summit County have faced a monthlong stint without running water in their homes, according to recent court filings. The water issues prompted inquiries from both the Summit County Public Health Department and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, or DOLA, which issued a cease and desist order against the park’s landlord on Jan. 3 that was then enforced by a motion filed by Attorney General Phil Weiser on Jan. 12.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Longtime Silverthorne police officer promoted to senior position during town council meeting

Town Clerk Angie VanSchoick promoted a longtime Silverthorne police officer during the town council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Sergeant Bryan Siebel was promoted to senior sergeant in front of a room full of family members, friends and residents, according to a news release from the town. He has served at the town’s police department for 23 years.
SILVERTHORNE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy