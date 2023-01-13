Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge and Steamboat ski areas open day cares to attract high country workers in child care desert
WESTERN SLOPE — Snowboard instructor Dorothy Olmstead and ski teacher Kris Peterson fly small airplanes into the Alaskan backcountry in the summer, then look for gigs at ski resorts for the winter. But with a toddler, the crosscountry seasonal lifestyle started to feel impossible for the couple. So when...
Summit Daily News
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
EAST VAIL — A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail...
Summit Daily News
With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022
Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain targets this week for new Sun Down Express chairlift opening
Chairs now hang from a lift cable on Vail’s new Sun Down Express, giving it the appearance of a full-functioning chairlift. And soon it will be, Vail Mountain announced over the weekend, with an all-important load test for the lift scheduled to begin soon. The mountain is now hoping...
Second death reported at Vail Mountain in 24-hour span
According to a spokesperson representing Vail Mountain Resort, a second death occurred on Thursday, January 12, in addition to the 23-year-old that died following an incident on expert terrain in the Northwoods area. A statement from the resort detailed that a 63-year-old male guest from Fort Collins, Colorado died following...
Summit Daily News
Brett Dennen and John Craigie team up to perform at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center for the 6th Annual Lift Series
Join Brett Dennen and John Craigie for a night of acoustic music at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Feb. 10 as part of the Sixth Annual Lift Series. According to a news release, the series features nights of acoustic music celebrating music, skiing, and community. As part of the series, the duo is playing Feb. 8 in Telluride and Feb. 9 in Aspen before settling in Breckenridge. The last stop of the series is on Feb. 11 in Buena Vista.
Summit Daily News
Summit Alpine ski team places several athletes within the top 10 in Loveland Ski Area slalom
The Summit Alpine skiing team did not have to travel far for its second competition of the season. The team competed just outside Summit County at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, Jan. 13, including its first slalom competition of the season. The Tigers competed well in the two-run slalom competition,...
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
1037theriver.com
Photos: The Story of Colorado’s Beautiful Crystal Mill Power Station
Crystal Mill is one of the most photographed historic sites in the state of Colorado. It's easy to see why. The old mill along the edge of the river has been around 129 years and looks like the old west meets the seven dwarfs mining house. The ghost town of...
Summit Daily News
Residents lobby Summit Fire & EMS to expedite Silverthorne fire station that is now planned to break ground this fall
Construction crews could break ground on a new Silverthorne Fire Station as soon as this fall, Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis said Tuesday, Jan. 17. During the Summit Fire & EMS board meeting where Davis laid out plans for how the project will move forward, several Silverthorne residents spoke during public comment about the need to move expeditiously.
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
Summit Daily News
Eagle County enforcement tackles labor trafficking on the Western Slope
WESTERN SLOPE — January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies strategize year-round to combat human trafficking. Locally, agencies do the same, but the focus is on labor trafficking, a subset of human trafficking most prevalent in and around Eagle County. Detective Thomas Wright, with the Eagle...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Summit Daily’s dog reporting always warms my heart
Thanks for printing Summit Daily News reporter Ryan Spencer’s story on the Frisco dog that was found after two days. This is the kind of story that makes Summit County special. My husband Gary and I live near Copper Mountain 90% of the year and Longmont the other 10%.
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Aspen Daily News
From Diana Ross to Aspen philanthropist, everyone is a shining star at first-ever local gala
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Aspen absorbed much of what was dubbed the “urban exodus” — people flocking from their apartments in places like New York City to enjoy the mountain air and lifestyle. Now, on Jan. 28, Aspen will see a fundraising event fit for any New York social scene: Aspen Snow Ball.
Aspen Daily News
Perry Will ready to roll up sleeves for Western Slope after appointment to state Senate District 5
Perry Will was devastated when he lost a reelection bid for the Colorado House District 57 seat in November, but the New Castle Republican credits his wife with making him stick to his mantra: Lick your wounds for a day after something bad happens and then move on. The advice...
Summit Daily News
International Snow Sculpture Championships plans to descend on Breckenridge soon
Snow sculptors from all over the world will descend on Breckenridge from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1 to transform 12-foot-tall, 25-ton-blocks of packed powder into intricate works of art. Twelve teams — hailing from Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Great Britain, Denmark, India and Switzerland, Vermont, Wisconsin and Breckenridge — will sculpt...
Summit Daily News
Certain Summit County mobile home residents went about a month without reliable running water, according to a complaint filed in court
Residents of the Farmers Korner Mobile Home Park in Summit County have faced a monthlong stint without running water in their homes, according to recent court filings. The water issues prompted inquiries from both the Summit County Public Health Department and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, or DOLA, which issued a cease and desist order against the park’s landlord on Jan. 3 that was then enforced by a motion filed by Attorney General Phil Weiser on Jan. 12.
Summit Daily News
Longtime Silverthorne police officer promoted to senior position during town council meeting
Town Clerk Angie VanSchoick promoted a longtime Silverthorne police officer during the town council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Sergeant Bryan Siebel was promoted to senior sergeant in front of a room full of family members, friends and residents, according to a news release from the town. He has served at the town’s police department for 23 years.
