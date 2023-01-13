ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

FOX Carolina

75 years of Greenville Symphony

Nikita is a sweet rottweiler boxer mix who loves affection. She's an active dog so a family that is also active would be good for her. A cold front brings rain showers late this evening and Thursday morning. Cooler temps with plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Urgent Need for...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team members are offering free silver checks for any homebound, Spartanburg resident living alone. With the silver checks program, welfare check calls will go out to residents in the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Urgent Need for Blood Donations

FOX Carolina Kari Beal has the details. Nikita is a sweet rottweiler boxer mix who loves affection. She's an active dog so a family that is also active would be good for her. A cold front brings rain showers late this evening and Thursday morning. Cooler temps with plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development. Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room. On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Restaurant Week: Stella's

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Water restored to Greenville County school

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. What's new? 1/17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Head on collision with no injuries- Hwy. 25

South Greenville firefighters await state troopers at the scene of a two vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. Two pickup trucks collided head on near the intersection of Augusta Road and McKittrick Road. Greenville County EMS also responded. There were no injuries. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Highway 29 wreck

Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Woodruff Fatal Car Fire

Ozempic and Wegovy are made from the same ingredient. Ozempic was designed for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss. Bon Secours Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Jessica Gonzalez Hernandez breaks down the difference and what patients should know. |. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into...
WOODRUFF, SC
FOX Carolina

Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Household hacks: repurposing plastic bottles

Before you throw away your plastic water bottles, consider finding a new use for them! Grant Cothran from ReCraft Creative Reuse Center in Greenville shares clever ways to repurpose bottles, including modifying them to help sort ingredients. ReCraft Creative Reuse Center is located at 525 Haywood Road and offers a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Hotel Hartness career fair: Bringing more than 100 jobs to Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new hotel coming to Greenville, and it’s bringing job opportunities with it!. Hotel Hartness is located in the Hartness community of Greenville - offering convenient access to downtown and the GSP airport. The hotel hosts several bars, a restaurant, spa, and...
GREENVILLE, SC

