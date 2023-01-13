Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WYFF4.com
Community helps Harvest Hope Food Bank recover after burst pipe floods building
GREENVILLE, S.C. — When a pipe burst over the Christmas weekend, Harvest Hope Food Bank employees worried they'd lose hundreds of thousands of pounds of food. Just two weeks later, donations are flying through their doors and replenishing their shelves. Harvest Hope sustained major damage to its building and...
FOX Carolina
75 years of Greenville Symphony
FOX Carolina
Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team members are offering free silver checks for any homebound, Spartanburg resident living alone. With the silver checks program, welfare check calls will go out to residents in the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the...
FOX Carolina
Urgent Need for Blood Donations
FOX Carolina
Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development. Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room. On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being...
FOX Carolina
Restaurant Week: Stella's
FOX Carolina
Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed
FOX Carolina
Water restored to Greenville County school
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking
thejournalonline.com
Head on collision with no injuries- Hwy. 25
South Greenville firefighters await state troopers at the scene of a two vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. Two pickup trucks collided head on near the intersection of Augusta Road and McKittrick Road. Greenville County EMS also responded. There were no injuries. (Photo by David Rogers)
greenvillejournal.com
Fred W. Symmes ‘Pretty Place’ Chapel to be closed for construction until Feb. 6
The Fred W. Symmes Chapel, often referred to as “Pretty Place,” will be closed for construction and is estimated to reopen on Monday, Feb. 6. Visitors can check the visiting schedule online to ensure the chapel will be accepting guests. Expected pricing and updates to the chapel and...
thejournalonline.com
Highway 29 wreck
Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
FOX Carolina
Woodruff Fatal Car Fire
Greenwood Co. homes condemned due to tornado damage
Fallen branches and uprooted trees lined Deadfall Road East Friday in Greenwood County.
FOX Carolina
Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
Laurens Co. emergency management encourages all residents to be prepared for next tornado
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Laurens County Thursday night.
FOX Carolina
Household hacks: repurposing plastic bottles
Before you throw away your plastic water bottles, consider finding a new use for them! Grant Cothran from ReCraft Creative Reuse Center in Greenville shares clever ways to repurpose bottles, including modifying them to help sort ingredients. ReCraft Creative Reuse Center is located at 525 Haywood Road and offers a...
FOX Carolina
Hotel Hartness career fair: Bringing more than 100 jobs to Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new hotel coming to Greenville, and it’s bringing job opportunities with it!. Hotel Hartness is located in the Hartness community of Greenville - offering convenient access to downtown and the GSP airport. The hotel hosts several bars, a restaurant, spa, and...
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
