FRISCO, Texas — Three FC Dallas players have been called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for January camp, the club announced on Wednesday. Forward Jesús Ferreira, winger Paul Arriola and midfielder Paxton Pomykal will represent the stars and stripes throughout the January slate. Ferreira is the only one of the three who made the USMNT team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but Arriola played a key role in the tune-up matches leading into the tournament.

FRISCO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO