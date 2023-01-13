Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
NM United’s first player Devon Sandoval retires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was the first player to sign with New Mexico United. Forward Devon Sandoval also scored the first goal in team history. Tuesday, the former Eldorado Eagles and Lobos standout announced his retirement. “I’m like at 92 percent at peace with this, which is still an A,” said Sandoval. “When I look […]
3 FC Dallas players joining the U.S. Men's National Team for January camp
FRISCO, Texas — Three FC Dallas players have been called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for January camp, the club announced on Wednesday. Forward Jesús Ferreira, winger Paul Arriola and midfielder Paxton Pomykal will represent the stars and stripes throughout the January slate. Ferreira is the only one of the three who made the USMNT team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but Arriola played a key role in the tune-up matches leading into the tournament.
CBS Sports
New Mexico vs. San Jose State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: San Jose State 12-6; New Mexico 16-2 After a two-game homestand, the San Jose State Spartans will be on the road. SJSU and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at The Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Mexico winning the first 86-70 at home and the Spartans taking the second 71-55.
Fox40
Sac Republic FC
Republic FC Youth Camps and Clinics are back for 2023 with the Regional Development Program! Every Sunday from January 29 to February 26, local youth players looking to jump into a more competitive environment can train with Republic FC’s youth coaches and be evaluated by the club’s Development Academy staff. The series of weekly sessions is designed to supplement participation with players’ current club teams and is open to Boys and Girls ages 10-16.
Huskies Offer Mississippi HS Quarterback, Who's a Lefty
Deuce Knight seems to know all about Michael Penix Jr.
Rio Grande Sun
Pojoaque Hires Zeke Villegas as Football Head Coach
After years of being an assistant coach, Zeke Villegas finally gets a shot at being a varsity head coach. “I’m excited, I’ve been waiting for this,” Villegas said. “I was just waiting for the opportunity to go out and show everyone what I could do for their program.”
Arizona releases 2023 football schedule
The Pac-12 conference announced the football schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday morning. Arizona's conference slate will begin on Sept. 23 at Stanford and will wrap up the regular season the Saturday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 at Arizona State. As previously announced, Arizona will open the season...
Rio Grande Sun
Española Valley Athletic Trainer Always a Presence
Casey Nevarez took a collision to the head and opened up a cut during a January game at Española Valley High School. What happened next to the McCurdy basketball player was a sight familiar to any athlete who takes a fall, hit, sprain, twist or cut at any sporting event at the high school: athletic trainer Celina Velasquez comes over ready to help.
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State, behind highest ranking in program history, prepares for Northwestern
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-0) takes on Northwestern (6-11) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Entering the 2022-23 season, the No. 2 Buckeyes never imagined what their record would look like 18 games in. After injuries to leaders, such as guards senior Jacy Sheldon and redshirt junior Madison Greene, the odds were stacked against them.
KRQE News 13
Play Ball! Little league baseball and softball are open for registration across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Little league baseball and softball registration are currently open across the state and the country. Fred Mestas of NM District 5 little league, and Sandia High School coach Molan Murphy, explain everything you need to know if you’re looking to enroll your kid in a little league.
No. 16 Auburn hands LSU fifth straight loss
Jaylin Williams collected 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lift No. 16 Auburn to a 67-49 victory over
Divisional round preview, coaching carousel news and new Titans & Cardinals GM hires
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around the NFL as the head coach and GM hiring cycle kicks into full gear and to preview the 2023 divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The trio start off by diving into some of...
College golf facilities: Arizona State Sun Devils and Thunderbirds Golf Complex
When talking about the best facilities in college golf, Arizona State’s Thunderbirds Golf Complex is on that list. Located about five miles away from ASU’s campus, the 7,000 square-foot facility resides at Papago Golf Course, a City of Phoenix municipal course which became the home of Arizona State’s men’s and women’s golf programs on Nov. 1, 2018. It features a grand entry lobby, national championship displays, a gym, locker rooms for both men’s and women’s teams, a fueling station, study lounge, team lounge, indoor hitting bays and more.
Working Nine-to-Life
Around 30,000 pounds of trash are estimated to fill the stands of the Ohio Stadium on game day. Credit: Brody Serravalli | For The Lantern. Zero waste goals have become a top priority at football stadiums across the Big Ten, but Ohio Stadium’s approach to processing its recycling is novel among its peers.
St. Joseph wrestling makes it look easy against Paramus Catholic, big week looms ahead
It was the bout that everyone wanted to see Wednesday night. So what better way to start a high-powered showdown in Paramus than at the heavyweight class?. St. Joseph two-time state champion Jimmy Mullen defended his No. 1 ranking and beat Paramus Catholic senior Max Acciardi, 10-4, in a possible state finals preview.
Arizona State football to host 8 games in 2023 season
Arizona State football fans are going to get a whole lot of looks at the Kenny Dillingham version of the Sun Devils early on in 2023. The Sun Devils, coming off a 3-9 campaign, will have eight home games, with the schedule unveiled Wednesday on the Pac-12 Network. Five of the first six games will be at Sun Devil Stadium. ...
Yardbarker
Coyotes unveil ‘Desert Night’ alternate jerseys
The Arizona Coyotes officially unveiled the new third jersey they’ll wear in 14 games this season. Nicknamed “Desert Night,” the jersey was designed by the team’s creative strategist Rhuigi Villaseñor and features elements from the Coyotes' usual Kachina jerseys on the bottom and arms. The burgundy-colored jersey uses a sand-brown color for its striping and wordmark, and the team said it will use a half-moon for its “C,” if the team names a captain in the future.
