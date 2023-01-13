Former Judith Gap teacher sentenced to 78 months in prison for possessing child pornography

HELENA — Two Fergus High School seniors, players who were key elements in Lewistown’s undefeated state championship-winning season, are headed to Carroll to play football. Gage Norslien, Lewistown’s quarterback who totaled five touchdowns in the state title game, and Jett Boyce, a 1,000-yard rusher who racked up 122 tackles as a linebacker, announced signings with the Saints on Jan. 5.

LEWISTOWN, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO