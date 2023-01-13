Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
News4Jax.com
‘One person’s not enough’: State leaders considering expansion of Florida’s school guardian program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State leaders are considering an expansion to Florida’s school guardian program. The guardian program was introduced after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and provides a framework for armed safety officers to police public and charter schools. News4JAX spoke to the...
News4Jax.com
Neptune Beach city manager fired citing ‘flagrant neglect of duty’ & ‘willful misconduct’
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Neptune Beach City Manager Stefen Wynn was fired during Tuesday night’s special City Council meeting. Wynn was sworn in as city manager on Jan. 6, 2020. Mayor Elaine Brown asked the city’s attorney to review Wynn’s work and determine if he violated the terms...
News4Jax.com
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Jacksonville man dead after SUV goes off First Coast Expressway, overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Jacksonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon while driving on the First Coast Expressway, north of Argyle Forest Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the man was driving a Lexus sport utility vehicle in the left southbound lane...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach police: No foul play in Ponte Vedra man’s death
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A body was found Sunday along Beach Boulevard, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said. According to the Police Department, officers were called around 6:45 p.m. to the Beach Boulevard Intracoastal Waterway Crossing in response to a reported disturbance. When they arrived, police said, they found a body.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Surging Bishop Kenny moves up in rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 17. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (17-1, Class 3A) Notable...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds attend Jacksonville’s 42nd Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s 42nd parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held on Monday. The event celebrated King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others. People from all walks of life attended the parade in Downtown Jacksonville. The parade — which will...
News4Jax.com
Vandals strike clubhouse in San Jose park fueling frustration among coaches & parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baseball coaches, parents of student athletes and leaders of the San Jose Athletic Association are frustrated after learning a clubhouse in Baker Skinner Park was vandalized. Video obtained by News4JAX appears two show two young people using golf clubs to vandalize the the clubhouse. It happened...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Nease, San Jose Prep move in to rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 16. 1. (1) Bishop Kenny (20-1, Class 4A) Notable wins: Bolles, Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Mainland, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Orange Park, Orlando Jones,...
News4Jax.com
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: Cowford Chophouse
Steak, seafood — and rooftop views! Cowford Chophouse in downtown is this year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner. As written by the Chophouse, Jacksonville native Jacques Klempf purchased the building on East Bay Street in 2014. The building had significant structural damage, but he told the Florida Times Union that his goal was “to restore the building so the community can enjoy a piece of our city’s history and to promote economic development in Downtown Jacksonville.”
News4Jax.com
The areas of Jacksonville most affected by voting district changes this election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In 63 days, voters in Jacksonville will head to the polls to elect new city leaders including the mayor and city council members. But for more than a quarter of Jacksonville voters, some changes are in store, such as where you can vote and who you can vote for.
News4Jax.com
CSX condemns hateful image that appeared on side of its headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CSX is condemning hateful displays that purportedly appeared on the side of the company’s building downtown during the Jacksonville Jaguars game last weekend. A swastika and cross were seen projected on the side of the building in a photo that was shared widely on Reddit.
News4Jax.com
Phone lines open at WJXT on Thursday for Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon returns on Thursday, Jan. 19 to raise money to help local children battling life-threatening illnesses. WJXT is partnering with Wolfson Children’s Hospital to host the all-day telethon at Channel 4 studios. It begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m.
News4Jax.com
JSO responds to 2 separate shootings across Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened across the city Sunday. According to JSO, the first shooting took place around 12 p.m. near Labelle Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They...
News4Jax.com
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
News4Jax.com
High school graduation rates drop 3% over the last year, state says
The high school graduation rate dropped by nearly three percentage points over the last year, but the Florida Department of Education said the rates are still higher than the pre-pandemic rate. The Duval County School District said students in the class of 2022 graduated at almost the same rate as...
News4Jax.com
Man suspected in robbery turns gun on self, hospitalized for treatment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon said police were investigating a robbery in Arlington and that they found a person who was shot. The scene was near Arlington Road and Underhill Drive, where police say a car crashed into a building. Nearby, they found...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were shot — one of whom died from their injuries Monday afternoon in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Portsmouth Avenue at about 1:45 p.m....
Comments / 0