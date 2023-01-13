ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Duval County, FL

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
Jacksonville Beach police: No foul play in Ponte Vedra man’s death

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A body was found Sunday along Beach Boulevard, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said. According to the Police Department, officers were called around 6:45 p.m. to the Beach Boulevard Intracoastal Waterway Crossing in response to a reported disturbance. When they arrived, police said, they found a body.
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Surging Bishop Kenny moves up in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 17. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (17-1, Class 3A) Notable...
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Nease, San Jose Prep move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 16. 1. (1) Bishop Kenny (20-1, Class 4A) Notable wins: Bolles, Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Mainland, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Orange Park, Orlando Jones,...
Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: Cowford Chophouse

Steak, seafood — and rooftop views! Cowford Chophouse in downtown is this year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner. As written by the Chophouse, Jacksonville native Jacques Klempf purchased the building on East Bay Street in 2014. The building had significant structural damage, but he told the Florida Times Union that his goal was “to restore the building so the community can enjoy a piece of our city’s history and to promote economic development in Downtown Jacksonville.”
JSO responds to 2 separate shootings across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened across the city Sunday. According to JSO, the first shooting took place around 12 p.m. near Labelle Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They...
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
High school graduation rates drop 3% over the last year, state says

The high school graduation rate dropped by nearly three percentage points over the last year, but the Florida Department of Education said the rates are still higher than the pre-pandemic rate. The Duval County School District said students in the class of 2022 graduated at almost the same rate as...
