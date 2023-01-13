Steak, seafood — and rooftop views! Cowford Chophouse in downtown is this year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner. As written by the Chophouse, Jacksonville native Jacques Klempf purchased the building on East Bay Street in 2014. The building had significant structural damage, but he told the Florida Times Union that his goal was “to restore the building so the community can enjoy a piece of our city’s history and to promote economic development in Downtown Jacksonville.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO