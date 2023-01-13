Volunteer Services at MCH to hold reading event

Medical Center Hospital, 500 W 4th St, Odessa.

Volunteer Services at Medical Center Hospital will be hosting two separate reading events for children on Monday as part of its Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Those reading events will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the South Admitting lobby. MCH volunteers will be reading a few books for the children in attendance.

All children, elementary level or below, are invited to attend along with parents or guardians. Anyone coming to the event can enter through the Main Admitting entrance and simply turn right toward the south end of the lobby.