ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa American

Volunteer Services at MCH to hold reading event

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hye6_0kDsW4gN00
Medical Center Hospital, 500 W 4th St, Odessa.

Volunteer Services at Medical Center Hospital will be hosting two separate reading events for children on Monday as part of its Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Those reading events will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the South Admitting lobby. MCH volunteers will be reading a few books for the children in attendance.

All children, elementary level or below, are invited to attend along with parents or guardians. Anyone coming to the event can enter through the Main Admitting entrance and simply turn right toward the south end of the lobby.

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

MCH volunteers read to kids

Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary Chair Cheryl Ferguson, who read to children in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at the hospital, Monday stressed the importance of volunteering and wants people to know that there are many opportunities to give of their time. The national holiday also is a day...
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
6K+
Followers
330
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy