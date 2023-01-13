ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24

When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
uncorkedasheville.com

14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate

As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
tribpapers.com

Annual Winter Oysters & Champagne Party

Asheville – All Day Darling is bringing back their annual Winter Oysters and Champagne Party on Sunday, January 29. The open-house style festivities will welcome attendees to stop in anytime between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to enjoy champagne and wine from Advintage Wine, raw oysters on the half shell, lobster rolls, hot dogs from Right There Bar, dessert, and more. Plus, they’ll have fires roaring outside, and musician Andrew Fletcher will be playing New Orleans jazz tunes.
Mountain Xpress

Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry

Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
tribpapers.com

Reparations Are Not the Answer

Asheville – What is it about reparations that seems to create so much confusion, love, or downright hostility? It’s a topic that shuns debate because it is founded on gut feelings and emotion, with very little rational thought underpinning it. Rational thought has no home here. As Elon...
mynews13.com

Asheville airport sees record number of travelers in 2022

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Asheville Regional Airport served a record number of travelers last year, airport officials announced Friday. AVL saw 1,838,793 passengers in 2022, an increase of 29% from 2021, the airport authority stated in a news release. The airport has become the third-busiest in the state, airport president...
FOX Carolina

NCDOT clean-up homeless camps

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023. The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrests of dozens of suspects accused of trafficking meth in the Upstate, working with incarcerated inmates and Mexican cartels.
News19 WLTX

'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
WYFF4.com

Wind, snow in mountains; cold in Upstate

A cold weekend is in store for our area, and parts of the mountains are in for a major snow event. Clearing skies, windy and cold conditions Friday night will bring lows in the 20s across the area. Lake-enhanced snow for the mountains overnight will bring 12-18 hours of snow...
ashevillenc.gov

Winter Weather’s coming, be aware and prepare

With the potential of wintery weather coming our way, City of Asheville teams stand ready to serve. Snow crews from the Public Works Department will be on call – 24 hours a day – starting this Friday and going through Sunday at 7am. The National Weather Service forecast...
