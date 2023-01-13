Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Ganem curious about record requests specifics
The fluctuating and rising costs of public records requests incurred by the City of Fremont has piqued the curiosity of Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem, so much so that she is making her own public records requests to learn more about specifics of the issue. Ganem first brought up...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha's PACE, LPOA restructure amid federal investigation
OMAHA -- As Vinny Palermo, an Omaha city councilman — and, coincidentally that day, the city's acting mayor — watched federal agents search his home one snowy December morning, he peered out a window. Palermo was wearing a dark-colored hoodie from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE...
The Nebraska City News Press
Vrtiska Seibel joins Foundation Board
Lori (Vrtiska ‘84) Seibel has joined the Peru State College Foundation Board of Directors to usher in 2023. The Lincoln, Neb. resident was elected in November and began her three-year term in January. Jeff Greenwald (’71) and Al Urwin (‘82) of LaVista, Neb. were re-elected to the Board....
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
iheart.com
Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging Ending Rural Transportation Program
(Omaha, NE) -- The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation service. ENOA says it's ending the program on June 30, 2023. Trish Bergman, Executive Director, released this statement:. “Our Department of Transportation grant is expiring, and we have decided with the support of our Governing Board...
Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha
Authorities say the facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
1011now.com
Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went up from $9 to $10.50 with increases coming for the next three years. On Sunday, 10/11 NOW spoke with a local business to see how the hike in wages impacts...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
News Channel Nebraska
Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
doniphanherald.com
Airport construction to include ‘disadvantaged’ businesses
The City of Fremont will be seeking “disadvantaged businesses” to be a part of the repairs and renovation of the Fremont Municipal Airport runway in order to comply with federal regulations about which companies get work contracts. On Tuesday night, Jan. 10, the Fremont City Council unanimously approved...
kmaland.com
ARPA Funds to Build Affordable Housing in Omaha-Council Bluffs
(Omaha-Council Bluffs) -- More affordable housing is coming to a Nebraska market that really needs it. An Omaha nonprofit has partnered with the City of Omaha, and was awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. At Front Porch Investments, Executive Director Meridith Dillion said they matched the ARPA...
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmate
OMAHA, NE. - A staff member of the Nebraska Department of Corrections (NDCS) was arrested today by the Nebraska State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, 57, had served as a Behavioral Health Practitioner Supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln since 2019 until his recent resignation following his arrest.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
waste360.com
Closed Nebraska Landfill to Go Solar
A closed landfill in Douglas County, Neb. will soon become a solar array. Officials at the Omaha Public Power District and the county plan to erect a solar facility on the capped landfill that shuttered its gates in 1989. This is made possible with a $3.5 million grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
klkntv.com
Lincoln health department monitoring new Covid variant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is currently monitoring the newest Covid-19 variant XBB. 1.5. The health department says it has made its way to Nebraska and the variant is more contagious than previous strains. The bivalent boosters, boosters that protect against the original Covid strain...
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 pleads not guilty to bank fraud. Jacqueline Brandt made her initial appearance in federal court this week. Brandt was indicted in November 2022 on three charges of bank fraud. Brandt is accused of wiring cash from customer accounts...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
Fugitive arrested Sunday by Bellevue Police booked on multiple charges
Bellevue Police say 44-year-old Jeremy Ammerman will be booked on drug charges, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and his warrant out of South Dakota.
