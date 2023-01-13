Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Five more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases increased slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the latest deaths in a news release:. 84-year-old man from Ritchie County. a 90-year-old woman from Preston County. an 80-year-old...
WOWK
West Virginia State University lockdown lifted
UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
Who was West Virginia’s first Governor?
West Virginia's statehood has been a more unique tale than most, which can be emphasized by the legislative talents of its first governor.
Williamson Daily News
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 15, 1799: Monroe County was established. It was named for James Monroe, the newly inaugurated governor of Virginia and later president of the United States.
wchstv.com
West Virginia's active COVID-19 total, hospitalizations drop after holiday weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dipped below 1,000 and hospitalizations fell by more than two dozen over the holiday weekend, health officials reported Monday. The state's active case total hit 860 on Monday, down more than 200 from Friday, according to the West Virginia...
nomadlawyer.org
The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia
Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): According to officials with Kanawha County Metro 911, a man with a gun was trying to avoid law enforcement in the Dunbar area when a shelter-in-place order was issued. Metro 911 Deputy Director of Operations Rick McElhaney said that the alert system, WEA, which is run by the […]
West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
wchsnetwork.com
City Council approves resolution for fire departments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council moved forward with a resolution Tuesday night that includes a mutual agreement between Charleston Fire Department and the 130th Airlift Wing’s Fire and Emergency Services. The 130th Airlift is a unit of the state Air National Guard, located at McLaughlin Air National...
Man pleads guilty to scamming seniors in West Virginia, nationwide
A man has pleaded guilty to using online romance scams to defraud seniors nationwide, including in West Virginia, of more than $1.5 million.
Metro News
Montgomery mayor seeks extension of mandatory meetings concerning future of now-empty WVU Tech buildings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram says his community still needs help more than six years after West Virginia University moved WVU Tech from Montgomery to Beckley. Ingram is asking state lawmakers to remove the sunset provision of a bill signed into law in 2017 that requires representatives...
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 860; 7 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 17, 2023, there are currently 860 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,785 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Bill to reduce WV Personal Income Tax overwhelmingly passes through House, Gov. Justice urges Senate to follow suit
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates assembled Wednesday as part of the ongoing Legislative sessions to discuss several a number of bills not the least significant of which was House Bill 2526 pertaining to reduction of the personal income tax. HB 2526, introduced by Speaker...
New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
Mercer County Sheriffs mourn loss of K-9 Buster
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Much like Fayette County recently in mourning over the loss of a K-9 unit, last Friday also saw the same loss for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page posted about the loss on Saturday, January 14, 2023. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have […]
What is a zipper merge and why don’t we use it in West Virginia?
Some states use something called a "zipper merge" to cut down to one lane on multi-lane roads, but West Virginia prefers the alternate "early merge."
Multiple Hunting Licenses Revoked in Worst Deer Poaching Case In West Virginia State History
7 people in West Virginia have had their hunting licenses revoked. They were all charged as part of the largest deer poaching bust in the state’s history. Those involved in the case include two former sheriff’s deputies. The case spanned three counties, involved several judges, required multiple attorneys, and revolved around massive sets of digital files to sift through. The legal process lasted almost a year.
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
Lawsuit possible for trucking company involved in West Virginia chemical spill
For background on this story, click here. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 13 News brings you an update on a truck accident and chemical spill that is still causing problems for residents on Paint Creek in West Virginia. Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President, says a lawsuit may be filed against the involved trucking company […]
