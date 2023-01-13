ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institute, WV

wchstv.com

Five more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases increased slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the latest deaths in a news release:. 84-year-old man from Ritchie County. a 90-year-old woman from Preston County. an 80-year-old...
WOWK

West Virginia State University lockdown lifted

UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 15, 1799: Monroe County was established. It was named for James Monroe, the newly inaugurated governor of Virginia and later president of the United States.
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia

Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
wchsnetwork.com

City Council approves resolution for fire departments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council moved forward with a resolution Tuesday night that includes a mutual agreement between Charleston Fire Department and the 130th Airlift Wing’s Fire and Emergency Services. The 130th Airlift is a unit of the state Air National Guard, located at McLaughlin Air National...
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Lootpress

New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriffs mourn loss of K-9 Buster

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Much like Fayette County recently in mourning over the loss of a K-9 unit, last Friday also saw the same loss for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page posted about the loss on Saturday, January 14, 2023. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have […]
Outsider.com

Multiple Hunting Licenses Revoked in Worst Deer Poaching Case In West Virginia State History

7 people in West Virginia have had their hunting licenses revoked. They were all charged as part of the largest deer poaching bust in the state’s history. Those involved in the case include two former sheriff’s deputies. The case spanned three counties, involved several judges, required multiple attorneys, and revolved around massive sets of digital files to sift through. The legal process lasted almost a year.
