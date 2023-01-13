ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Place Three on AP All-Pro Teams

By Brandon Little
Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, and Myles Garrett were recognized for great seasons.

Several players on the Cleveland Browns picked up AP All-Pro honors. Left guard Joel Bitonio was named first team, while Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett were named to the second team.

The complete teams can be seen here.

This comes as Bitonio's second time being first-team All-Pro, as well as the second in a row. Bitonio has cemented himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the entire NFL.

Chubb had his best season yet as a pro and for that, he's picked up his first All-Pro nod. Chubb ran for 1,525 yards and punched in 12 touchdowns for the Browns this season.

Garrett has the most sacks over the last two years thanks to his second straight 16-sack season. As one of the game's best pass rushers, Garrett keeps on performing. Now, in six seasons Garrett is a two-time first-team All-Pro, as well as a two-time second-team All-Pro.

Cleveland has all three players under contract for the next couple of years. The expectation in 2023 will be to win and these players will once again have an impact on that.

