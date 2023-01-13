Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

@thechristinahall/instagram

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall , her three kids — daughter Taylor , 12, and son Brayden , 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa , and son Hudson , 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows.

Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future . "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good."

"Our hands are full," she added.

The duo, who got married in 2022 , seem to be in a good spot.

"It just feels nice to have that family unit be settled," she gushed. "That's all that Hudson will ever know, is Josh as his stepdad. [Hudson] will never have different memories as far as Josh and I being together, and pretty much Brayden as well."

Though Josh doesn't have kids of his own, he knows how to handle them since he's the oldest of 11 other kids.

"He's used to little kids, and he's taken it on really well and obviously loves them," Christina shared.

"They idolize watching him chop down trees. He's very hands-on , and he does things himself," she said of her kids' dynamic with Josh. "He does a lot of projects himself too, and the boys just love being involved, especially Hudson."

"He just follows Josh around, just asking Josh, 'Hey, what are we doing now? What can I help you with?' He is three, and that's really what happens," she confessed.

The Flip or Flop alum is also excited about Christina in the Country , which premiered on HGTV and Discovery+ on January 12, as she got to work alongside her hubby.

"My new favorite project EVER - 'Christina in the Country' premieres on @hgtv and @discoveryplus January 12th at 8pm! I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. We are enjoying all the perks of country living- the friendly people, clean air, nature and clear night sky. Having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true. Episode one features Josh’s sister Stacie and her husband Joel ," she explained. "Expanding my brand and business is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and I appreciate them trusting us to start this series with their home. Co- Producing this show with my husband, @unbrokenjosh, has been so fun and we are very proud of it! We have an amazing team both in California and Tennessee and I am grateful for all the teamwork that has gone into making both shows happen simultaneously. I know you all will love this show as much as we do and fall in love with the South!"

