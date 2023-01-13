Insider Claims Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Haven't Been Fired From 'GMA3' After Affair Scandal — At Least Not Yet

mega

Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ' romance is still going strong, their tryst may have caused them to receive the axe from their co-anchoring gig on GMA3 .

Though one source spilled, "Amy and T.J. are out, a decision has been made," adding "the network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement," a separate insider declared to Radar that they haven't been fired just yet.

Though ABC has yet to confirm whether or not they will return, a third insider said the duo was prepared to get the boot, as they each hired lawyers in case they want to sue.

The Good Morning America costars' affair was exposed in November 2022, as photos of them getting handsy surfaced online. At the time, they each claimed their respective marriages were over, though they had never publicly revealed so prior to the PDA snaps going viral.

They remained on air for a few days, but were then put on an indefinite leave in December 2022, with an email from ABC exec Kim Godwin to staffers being leaked to the public. The message said the duo would "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."

Once the pair's secret was out, they decided to stop hiding their affection for one another, and they were even seen kissing while on a trip to Miami. The duo also spent New Year's Eve together, with an insider claiming, "It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love ."

As OK! shared, Robach's divorce from Andrew Shue is nearly finalized, while Holmes, 45, didn't file to end his marriage to Marilee Fiebig until last month. An insider claimed the former was "blindsided" by his new relationship, as even though they "hadn't been together" in a while, she believed they "were trying to work" out their issues.

Despite the betrayal, Fiebig's lawyer said, "T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously" and amicably for the sake of their 10-year-old daughter, Sabine .

Us Weekly was the first to report Holmes and Robach, 49, lost their GMA3 jobs.