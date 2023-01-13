Read full article on original website
Hard drive shipments nearly halved in 2022
Why it matters: A recent report from Trendfocus shows SSD sales continue to rise dramatically, while HDD manufacturers are noticing record-breaking declines in overall shipments. Analysts estimate that shipments declined by more than 40 percent compared to 2021. For decades, HDDs were consumers' go-to choice for PC storage. Hard disk...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says semiconductors will become more important than oil in geopolitics
Big quote: It's often said that there are three significant influences on global politics (and wars): oil, land, and religion. According to Intel boss Pat Gelsinger, semiconductors will join that list and become more important than the location of oil reserves for the next five decades. Speaking to CNN's Julia...
Logitech's latest webcam delivers 1080p HD and auto light correction on a budget
In a nutshell: Logitech has announced a new value-oriented webcam series designed to affordably enhance video sessions. The new Brio 300 series is a plug-and-play webcam supporting up to full HD resolution (1080p/30fps) with a 70-degree field of view and a fixed focus. The webcams also boast handy features like auto light correction, a noise-reducing microphone and a built-in privacy shutter to ensure the lens is blocked when not in use.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver the best noise cancelling around and great sound too but aren’t without...
Apple refreshes MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips
In brief: Apple has rejuvenated its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, its latest homegrown silicon. MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro can be configured with either a 10-core or 12-core CPU for up to 20 percent more performance over the M1 Pro and up to 32GB of unified memory with 200GB/s of bandwidth. Buyers can also opt for a 19-core GPU that's said to deliver up to 30 percent more graphics performance alongside a neural engine that's 40 percent faster than before.
New Android 12-powered Sony Walkmans: cool looks and high prices
What just happened? If you remember recording songs from the radio onto cassette so you could listen to them later using a chunky portable tape player, here's some nostalgia-fuelled good news: Sony has released two new versions of its iconic Walkman. But there's no need to carry a pencil to fix any unspooled cassettes; these are the latest Android-powered devices from a series that Sony has been making for the last decade.
Gigabyte reveals entry-level AMD A620 chipset for AM5 motherboards is coming
Highly anticipated: Gigabyte has revealed five new Gigabyte motherboard models featuring a new mysterious A620 chipset. Based on the name, it's safe to assume this is an upcoming entry-level AMD chipset for AM5 socket motherboards that is set to replace A520. It will also be the first A-series chipset to be compatible with DDR5 memory and Ryzen 7000 CPUs.
Nvidia RTX 4090 and 4080 gaming laptops will be available for pre-order starting February 1st
Forward-looking: Pre-orders for Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 laptops have been confirmed to open February 1st, which is 8 days before both GPUs are launched officially. This will give people an additional week to shop and secure a high-end RTX 40 series gaming laptop before day-one availability inevitably dries up.
The surprise winner for generative AI
In context: Even if you don't intend to follow tech industry trends for the new year, it's impossible not to notice all the attention directed towards generative AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. This cloud-based chatbot, creative co-pilot, programming partner, and all-around digital companion has become so popular that it's nearly impossible to get to. In fact, the company now has clever AI-generated limericks and other funny content on the main access page for their service to soften the frustrating blow of not being able to try it out.
Nanosys shows off next-gen electroluminescent quantum dot display technology
Why it matters: Manufacturers have included quantum dots in LED displays for a while now, but they're working on screens that exclusively use them. The technology could become efficient and cheap enough to succeed LCD and OLED while expanding the range of applications for digital displays. At CES 2023, Nanosys...
Samsung introduces 200-megapixel image sensor for flagship smartphones
In brief: Samsung has introduced a new 200-megapixel image sensor with improved pixel technology that could show up in the Galaxy S23 family set to be unveiled at the next Unpacked event on February 1. The new ISOCELL HP2 packs 200 million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3" optical format, which is the same size as 108MP smartphone camera sensors.
The RedMagic 8 Pro brings flagship specs, 6,000mAh battery for just $649
What just happened? The RedMagic 8 Pro launched in China last month, and now Nubia has finally announced plans to bring its latest gaming phone to other regions as well. It's one of the cheapest phones equipped with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the boxy shape combined with the under-display camera and thin bezels give it a unique look.
Basecamp decided to leave the cloud after spending $3.2 million in one year
In a nutshell: Basecamp announced it was leaving the cloud in October 2022. The company CTO has opened up and detailed how much they were spending on renting computing resources in just a single year, and it's way too much money. Especially compared to what the company can achieve by using its own servers.
TSMC may cut 3nm wafer prices to entice AMD, Nvidia, others
TL;DR: TMSC may reverse its decision to charge more for its most advanced silicon wafers. As the company faces an early 2023 revenue dip, it may try to lure more chip manufacturers onto its latest node processes with more aggressive pricing. Sources have told MyDrivers that TSMC could lower the...
Cost Per Frame: Best Value Graphics Cards in Early 2023
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. With the recent launch of new GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia, it's time to take a look into what graphics cards are the best value right now, using the most up to date pricing in several regions. Since our last update, graphics card pricing has changed a lot for many older GPUs, some products are no longer in stock, and of course, we hadn't yet had a chance to see how GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4090 and Radeon 7900 XTX stacked up compared to the entire array of available GPUs including more mainstream models.
Intel Core i9-13900KS Review: Hitting 6 GHz
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Intel Core i9-13900KS is very much like the 12900KS and 9900KS that came before it -- this is a 'special edition' CPU that comes mildly overclocked out of the box, it surely is binned silicon, but for the most part that simply means it's a whisker faster and a boatload more expensive. How much faster, and how much more expensive, we'll get to in a moment...
A1200
A1200 replied to the thread Intel Core i9-13900KS Review: Hitting 6 GHz. This is my problem (taken from my manual): Power Limit TDP (Watts) / Power Limit Time Allows you to set the power limit for... Oh boy! Are we back to the Gigahurtz wars again? I miss the excitement....
Apple's full-size HomePod smart speaker returns with updated internals
In a nutshell: Apple has announced an updated version of its HomePod smart speaker set to launch early next month. The second-generation HomePod features a high-excursion, 4-inch woofer with 20mm of travel alongside an array of five horn-loaded tweeters (each with its own neodymium magnet) and an internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction.
Explainer: What is SSD Trimming?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Have you ever noticed when you go into Windows to optimize your storage drives, it says retrim for SSDs? Just what exactly is getting trimmed and why is it needed? Is it the same as defragmenting or something entirely different? (it is different).
CAMM standard set to replace SO-DIMM for laptop memory
Something to look forward to: CAMM is one step closer to replacing the longstanding SO-DIMM memory module standard in laptops. JEDEC, the trade organization and standardization body that oversees memory standards for the computer industry, is in the process of adopting the CAMM Common Spec for laptops according to committee member Tom Schnell.
