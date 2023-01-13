ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Sister Testifies: 'If something happens to me, it's gonna be Larry'

By Eddie McCoven
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO - The sister of a missing Chula Vista mother will take the stand again Friday as a hearing on the case against Larry Millete continues.

During her testimony Thursday, Maricris Drouaillet said during a family outing in the desert two years ago, her sister Maya told her she was preparing to divorce Larry and that it would be messy.

Maya apparently told her sister "if something happens to me, it's gonna be Larry."

Larry has been charged with Maya's murder despite the fact that her body has never been found. The hearing could take several more days before a judge decides if there's enough evidence to put Larry on trial.

