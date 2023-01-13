Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen: Snubbed from All-Pro Selection?

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen played like one of the best defensive backs in the league this season, but won't have an All-Pro selection to show for it.

Despite being tied for the league-lead in interceptions as a rookie while being a defensive anchor in the secondary for a playoff team, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen was not named to either All-Pro team when the league announced the selections Friday.

Woolen finished the regular season in a four-way tie for most interceptions in the NFL. With six picks, he was in elite company with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Denver Broncos saftey Justin Simmons.

Woolen will still be in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year after his stellar regular season, but tying the league-lead in picks on a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game a season ago seems to warrant at least a second-team selection. This second-team honor instead went to Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

He could've been the first rookie cornerback selected to an All-Pro team in 41 years. Instead, that honor went to New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner, who has had an excellent season in his own right. The first-round pick was named a first-teamer alongside Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

But it's Woolen who will be playing in the postseason this weekend, as the Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Saturday in the NFC Wild Card at 1:30 p.m. PT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.