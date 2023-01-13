Fayette County teachers could see another raise. Here are the 5 options being considered

Raising teacher salaries is under consideration by the Fayette school board in an effort to support staff in “unprecedented and unparalleled ways,” according to a presentation at Monday’s school board meeting.

A recent independent audit found $3 million that district officials didn’t know about, school board member Tom Jones said. He wants the $3 million to be used for a teacher salary increase.

Jones had asked Superintendent Demetrus Liggins to make sure teachers were treated fairly.

The five options presented Monday by Deputy Superintendent Houston Barber include:

Option 1: One-time supplement for all employees who are state-certified. $750 to each full-time certified employee. $375 to each part-time certified employee.

Total cost would be approximately $3 million. Each employee would receive the full supplement, with the actual amount of the payout as a variation, considering personal tax deductions

Option 2: One-time supplement to all full and part-time employees. $400 to both full-time certified employees and full-time classified employees. $200 to both part-time certified employees and part-time classified employees.

Total cost would be approximately $3 million. Each employee would receive the full supplement, with the actual amount of the payout as a variation, considering personal tax deductions.

Option 3: 1% raise for certified employees only.

Total cost would be approximately $3.5 million. The average annual impact for each full time teacher would be approximately $605.

Option 4: 1% raise for all full and part-time employees.

Total cost would be approximately $4.5 million. The average annual impact for a full-time teacher would be $605 and for a full-time classified employee $304.

Option 5: Use the $3 million towards the results of the certified compensation study.

While district officials don’t know the final financial impact of the study, the expectation is that it will be a significant expense.

The study will factor in inflation and cost of living, giving comparable market data, so that long term planning and decisions can be made. The study is scheduled to be completed by the end of March. Recommended changes would take effect July 1, 2023.

Administration is in favor of Option 5 because that option could make significant impact over time, Barber said.

When should teachers get a raise?

Jeni Ward, a co-founder of the educators group KY 120 United-AFT, said her group thinks the money found in the audit should immediately go to teachers. Teachers most recently got a 3% raise after asking for 5%.

“This money should have been used last year to have gotten us to the 5% raise we advocated for on behalf of our members,” she said. “We, KY120 United-AFT, were the only union to advocate for that because we believed and continue to believe our members and their labor on behalf of our district and students are worth it.

“While inflation is impacting all our pocketbooks, it makes no sense to us to continue to hold onto money that should have already been ours,” said Ward.

She said teachers in districts around Fayette have received substantial raises and bonuses since the pandemic began.

Teachers continued to be told the district had done the best they could with compensation, Ward said.

She said money should be distributed immediately because many teachers are already working second and third jobs in addition to teaching to make ends meet.

“Teacher compensation shouldn’t continually be put on the back burner, because we always show up, and because we have more than earned it,” she said.