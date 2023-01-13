Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
meigsindypress.com
Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics
Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics. Editors Note ALL suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on January 15th, 2023 Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics. The location of the search warrants were 30958 Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, the residence of Davie Lawson. Another search warrant was executed simultaneously at 909 Elm Street in Racine, Sutton Township, the residence of Wanda Merinar (Adkins).
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Overdose Leads to Drug Search
On Saturday January 14 2023 Nelsonville Police along with Athens County EMS were summoned to 1106 Poplar Street for a drug overdose with an unresponsive person. Upon the arrival of emergency responders, they were denied entry into the residence and the overdosing person was brought outside, after Narcan took effect. The victim was transported to the hospital and contact was made with the person in control of the property, who advised that half the people found in the residence should not be there. Two people in the residence, Robert Waddell and Shelby Williams were taken into custody on active warrants. Mr. Waddell was transported to the Regional Jail and Ms. Williams was served copies of her charges by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested in the death of Vinton Co. child
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child that occurred on Sheets McCoy Road. The incident was reported to authorities on Sunday. According to authorities, Carl Jonas III was arrested in connection with the incident after a child was found...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Standoff situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – “Sovereign Citizens” Arrested after Gun Threats in Lancaster
Lancaster – A group of men have been arrested at gunpoint after a minor traffic accident turned into a fight and refusal to work with the police. According to a witness at the scene around 730 pm, a tow truck was driving on Main street in the area of Maple street when a vehicle hit the mirror of his truck and keep going. When the vehicle stopped at the light at the intersection of High and Main the man confronted the three men in the vehicle. Instead of exchanging information, the driver maced the man and took off.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bogus money circulating across Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio — Funny money is making its way across southern Ohio again. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, several reports of bogus $100 bills have been circulating throughout the county. The phony money, officials said, can be recognized by simply examining the bill for writing...
Neighbor feels trapped by violence after fatal east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot Monday afternoon in east Columbus. A police dispatcher said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Hampton Road at 12:26 p.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Saadiq J. Teague, 20, was pronounced dead at 12:33 […]
Police search for robbery suspects accused of beating victim with a gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station. Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following […]
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
Pounds of marijuana and $8,000 turn up during domestic dispute call near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County deputies seized over five pounds of marijuana after responding to a domestic disturbance call in southern Ohio. On Thursday, deputies went to a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road, which is a few miles northwest of Waverly. The deputies came to investigate a domestic dispute, but discovered […]
sciotopost.com
Two Teens Medflown, One Juvenile Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash in Hocking County
Hocking – Two 18-year-olds were flown by Helicopter and one juvenile was transported after a single-vehicle crash in Hocking county. According to Ohios State Highway Patrol the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some reason, the Versa drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, then drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
On MLK Day, two black officers remain on leave at Chillicothe Police Department
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On a federal holiday that honors one of the country’s leading civil rights movants, two black police officers remain on leave in a city that is being sued for racial discrimination. While Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day across the country, black officers —...
74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug trafficking operation discovered following investigation into alleged assault
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — What began as a call regarding a man threatening his brother with an AR-15-style rifle ended in a drug bust. It happened yesterday afternoon in the 5000 block of Denver Road in Ross County. According to the 9-1-1 caller, his fiancé was allegedly assaulted by...
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
WTAP
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
sciotopost.com
Circleville Police are Searching for a Suspect that Has Stolen Thousands from a Local Storage Facility
Circleville – A thief spent hours maybe days going through locker after locker at a storage facility in the South End of Circleville. The lockers located at 150 Edison ave has hundreds of lockers and police are still discovering that some of them have been accessed by thieves. Over...
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
