ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics

Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics. Editors Note ALL suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on January 15th, 2023 Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics. The location of the search warrants were 30958 Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, the residence of Davie Lawson. Another search warrant was executed simultaneously at 909 Elm Street in Racine, Sutton Township, the residence of Wanda Merinar (Adkins).
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Three people arrested for metal theft

Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Overdose Leads to Drug Search

On Saturday January 14 2023 Nelsonville Police along with Athens County EMS were summoned to 1106 Poplar Street for a drug overdose with an unresponsive person. Upon the arrival of emergency responders, they were denied entry into the residence and the overdosing person was brought outside, after Narcan took effect. The victim was transported to the hospital and contact was made with the person in control of the property, who advised that half the people found in the residence should not be there. Two people in the residence, Robert Waddell and Shelby Williams were taken into custody on active warrants. Mr. Waddell was transported to the Regional Jail and Ms. Williams was served copies of her charges by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested in the death of Vinton Co. child

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child that occurred on Sheets McCoy Road. The incident was reported to authorities on Sunday. According to authorities, Carl Jonas III was arrested in connection with the incident after a child was found...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – “Sovereign Citizens” Arrested after Gun Threats in Lancaster

Lancaster – A group of men have been arrested at gunpoint after a minor traffic accident turned into a fight and refusal to work with the police. According to a witness at the scene around 730 pm, a tow truck was driving on Main street in the area of Maple street when a vehicle hit the mirror of his truck and keep going. When the vehicle stopped at the light at the intersection of High and Main the man confronted the three men in the vehicle. Instead of exchanging information, the driver maced the man and took off.
LANCASTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bogus money circulating across Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio — Funny money is making its way across southern Ohio again. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, several reports of bogus $100 bills have been circulating throughout the county. The phony money, officials said, can be recognized by simply examining the bill for writing...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Two Teens Medflown, One Juvenile Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash in Hocking County

Hocking – Two 18-year-olds were flown by Helicopter and one juvenile was transported after a single-vehicle crash in Hocking county. According to Ohios State Highway Patrol the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some reason, the Versa drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, then drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy