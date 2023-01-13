ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
CBS DFW

What's the real cost of 'free eggs'?

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A combination of inflation and avian flu spreading across the nation has created a near perfect storm for egg prices: the cost for some store brands has more than doubled in the past year.  Now, frustrated shoppers are getting creative – some are even exploring getting backyard egg laying chickens. But is it really a cost saver?"The amount of money that you'll spent on feed, buying them a waterer, a secure coop and all of those things – you could have been buying the finest eggs that they have in any grocery store around," says...
CEDAR HILL, TX
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy