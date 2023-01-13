ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers' homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A failed Republican candidate paid $500 to four men to shoot at the homes of Democratic lawmakers, but was so unsatisfied with the shooters' work that he went along for the final drive-by, his gun jamming as bullets ripped into the bedroom of a sleeping 10-year-old girl, police said.
KANSAS STATE
Group of Oklahoma doctors warn against dangerous COVID treatment

TULSA, Okla. — A group of doctors within the Oklahoma State Medical Association is urging patients to turn down certain treatments being given for a COVID infection from some outpatient and urgent care clinics. The Healthy Oklahoma Coalition held a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss what has been...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Record breaking tourism year reported for Oklahoma

In 2021, Oklahoma’s tourism industry showed an impressive rebound, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. New research commissioned by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department (OTRD) shows the industry generated a record breaking $10.1 billion in direct visitor spending, increasing industry employment by 4.6% and exceeding 2019 visitor spending by 3.2%. “I...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rainy Start to Wednesday, Cooler Thursday/Friday

Sign up for the FOX23 Severe Weather Team Newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the weather happening in Eastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas. Also, follow the entire FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook to get updated information between the times FOX23 is on the air. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Attorneys for an adjunct art professor said Tuesday she is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her after a Muslim student objected to depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course, while the university admitted to a "misstep" and plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom.
SAINT PAUL, MN

