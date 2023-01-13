Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at the IU men in the NET rankings, IU women hold at No. 6 in AP top-25
Coming on the heels of a three-game losing streak, an 18-point win over then No. 18 Wisconsin was not enough for IU men’s basketball to receive even a vote for the AP top-25. After falling out of the top-25 last week, this week marks the first time the Hoosiers have fallen completely out of the votes this season.
thedailyhoosier.com
Film study: IU basketball opened second half with impressive offense vs. nemesis Wisconsin
After a first half with little offense from either side, Indiana pulled away after the break against Wisconsin on Saturday with a flurry of scores. The Hoosiers appeared to mix in a combination of set plays with some read-and-react concepts, and for a while everything was clicking as IU opened the second session with an 18-2 run.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Wisconsin at Indiana — The Report Card
Indiana had to find a way to stem the tide, and they got it done against a Wisconsin program that has tortured them over the last 20-plus years. It was a rock fight for the first 20 minutes, with Indiana’s two 4-point leads serving as the largest by either squad in a 21-20 first half. But IU jumped on the Badgers coming out of the halftime locker rooms. An 18-2 run to start the second half all but buried Wisconsin, who would never get back within single-digits.
My Two Cents: Another Big Day For Jackson-Davis, So Appreciate It More
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, something that's only been done twice before by a Big Ten player against a ranked team. He's had many memorable moments this year and throughout his career, but still gets ripped constantly by some IU fans, which is completely ridiculous.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball routs Wisconsin in front of record crowd
A massive crowd got to see just how dominant this IU women’s basketball team can be. In front of a regular season record crowd of 10,422 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers crushed Wisconsin 93-56 on Sunday afternoon. IU (16-1, 5-1) used a 23-8 second quarter to pull...
WATCH: Indiana Basketball's Jalen Hood-Schifino With Smooth Floater for 5-Point Lead
Watch this instant replay of Indiana basketball's Jalen Hood-Schifino with the floater to give Indiana a 5-point lead over No. 18 Wisconsin.
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU basketball manager has Florida Atlantic in the top-25
Dusty May grew up playing high school basketball in the shadow of Bloomington at nearby Eastern Greene High School. He knew he wanted to be a coach, and he didn’t have to look very far to find a good one to learn from. But May needed a break to...
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
saturdaytradition.com
Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall
Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana safety, brother of former Hoosier LB, announces intent to enter transfer portal
An Indiana player is planning on entering the transfer portal soon, much like his brother did. Both of his brothers are currently committed to Oklahoma. Deland McCullough II is planning on going into the transfer portal. He is the brother of Dasan and Daeh McCullough. Dasan played 12 games at LB for Indiana before transferring to the Sooners. Daeh is a 4-star safety recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
witzamfm.com
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In Indianapolis
I love Paris. It's no surprise if you know me. I took nine years of French throughout junior high, high school, and college, and Coco Chanel has been one of my style icons practically since I was old enough to walk.
MyWabashValley.com
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while driving a rental vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 after stopping in the city to meet up with […]
Fox 59
Becoming milder as rain approaches
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will be rising over the next day as rain returns to the Hoosier State. A Rocky Mountain low will begin advancing through the Central US on Sunday night and will strengthen as it does so. It will follow a track to our northwest passing through Iowa on Monday. Thanks to its position relative to us, we will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany the low and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.
