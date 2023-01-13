ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Wisconsin at Indiana — The Report Card

Indiana had to find a way to stem the tide, and they got it done against a Wisconsin program that has tortured them over the last 20-plus years. It was a rock fight for the first 20 minutes, with Indiana’s two 4-point leads serving as the largest by either squad in a 21-20 first half. But IU jumped on the Badgers coming out of the halftime locker rooms. An 18-2 run to start the second half all but buried Wisconsin, who would never get back within single-digits.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

My Two Cents: Another Big Day For Jackson-Davis, So Appreciate It More

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, something that's only been done twice before by a Big Ten player against a ranked team. He's had many memorable moments this year and throughout his career, but still gets ripped constantly by some IU fans, which is completely ridiculous.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball routs Wisconsin in front of record crowd

A massive crowd got to see just how dominant this IU women’s basketball team can be. In front of a regular season record crowd of 10,422 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers crushed Wisconsin 93-56 on Sunday afternoon. IU (16-1, 5-1) used a 23-8 second quarter to pull...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall

Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana safety, brother of former Hoosier LB, announces intent to enter transfer portal

An Indiana player is planning on entering the transfer portal soon, much like his brother did. Both of his brothers are currently committed to Oklahoma. Deland McCullough II is planning on going into the transfer portal. He is the brother of Dasan and Daeh McCullough. Dasan played 12 games at LB for Indiana before transferring to the Sooners. Daeh is a 4-star safety recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
witzamfm.com

Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper

Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
JASPER, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Becoming milder as rain approaches

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will be rising over the next day as rain returns to the Hoosier State. A Rocky Mountain low will begin advancing through the Central US on Sunday night and will strengthen as it does so. It will follow a track to our northwest passing through Iowa on Monday. Thanks to its position relative to us, we will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany the low and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.
INDIANA STATE

