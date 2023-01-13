ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Watkins Glen gets $18M for major water plant upgrades

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The Village of Watkins Glen is set to get almost $20 million to update and improve its water treatment plant.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a round of grants to multiple villages and towns across the state for their water systems. In total, Watkins Glen is getting $18.5 million to update equipment at the water treatment plant.

Specifically, the money is in the form of $13.5 million in short-term interest-free financing, $3 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grants, and $2 million in Water Infrastructure Improvement Grants.

Hochul’s announcement said the money will be used for new intake screen, water pump station, and pressure filters at the water treatment plant. It will also be used for upgrades to the current storage tank, filters, and underdrains, as well as a new 500,000-gallon storage tank, nd replacements to 40,000 feet of water mains. The control and data system at the plant will also get upgrades.

