Here’s Where San Diego Ranks On List of Best U.S. Cities To Raise A Family

San Diego and many other California cities rank low among the best cities to raise kids.

According to scholarship finding website, Scholaroo, America's Finest City sits at #88 on the 151 top cities to raise a family.

The study created the ranking based on Safety, Healthcare, Finances, Education, Leisure, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere.

Huntington Beach, was the highest ranked California city on the list, coming in at #38.

Stockton, Los Angeles, and Santa Ana all ranked in the bottom 10.

The top cities to raise a family were Yonkers, New York at #1 and Warwick, Rhode Island at #2.