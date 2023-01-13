SAN DIEGO - The father of a missing Chula Vista mother is expected to take the stand today, as the hearing in the case against Larry Millete continues this week. Pablito Tabalanza, Maya Millete's father, said Larry approached him during a family gathering in 2020 saying he would kill someone and lifted up his shirt to show a gun in his waistband. The father said there was no conversating leading up to those remarks and that he was unsure who Larry may have been talking about.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO