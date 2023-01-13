ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

MIKE A
5d ago

there's not enough evidence I'm just saying it's very sad what happened to this lady Maya everything is here say just my opinion

Father of Missing Mother Testifies as Hearing Continues for Larry Millete

SAN DIEGO - The father of a missing Chula Vista mother is expected to take the stand today, as the hearing in the case against Larry Millete continues this week. Pablito Tabalanza, Maya Millete's father, said Larry approached him during a family gathering in 2020 saying he would kill someone and lifted up his shirt to show a gun in his waistband. The father said there was no conversating leading up to those remarks and that he was unsure who Larry may have been talking about.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Gov. Newsom again Reverses Parole for Pro Skater Mark "Gator" Rogowski

SACRAMENTO - Governor Newsom has again overturned a state board decision to grant Mark Rogowski parole. According to recent documents obtained by CBS 8, the Governor's decision to reverse parole this time was due to a verbal disagreement Rogowski had with another inmate. The former 80s skating icon from San Diego County known professionally as "Gator" has been in prison since 1992 after he pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of a friend of his ex-girlfriend.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Elderly Man near El Cajon

SAN DIEGO - A stabbing in the College Area leads to a fatal officer-involved shooting near El Cajon. The shooting happened in the community of Crest when the 77-year-old suspect police had tracked down from that stabbing brandished what authorities thought was a shotgun. San Diego Police officers tried to subdue the man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Santee YMCA to Close Early ahead of Dueling Protests

SANTEE - The Cameron Family YMCA in Santee will close early Wednesday ahead of dueling protests of a transgender person's use of the women's locker room. The protests are in response to 17-year-old Rebecca Phillips, who spoke at a recent Santee city council meeting and to certain media outlets that she saw a person who appeared to be a man in the women's locker room and she feared for her safety. The protests are being put on by conservative and socialist groups.
SANTEE, CA

