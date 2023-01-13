Australia’s echidna has developed a curious way to cool off — blowing bubbles out of its beaklike snout. The short-beaked echidna is common across Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea and along with the platypus, it’s one of Earth’s few monotremes — mammals who lay eggs — and has been around for millions of years. With a long, sticky tongue, a penchant for snacking on ants and termites, and a body covered in barbless quills called spines, the echidna is also known as a spiny anteater.

