Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
SWAT, US Marshals And More Make High Risk Arrests in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department on Twitter:. Earlier today, around the area of Southgrove Place inside Golden Meadows, a large police presence had formed and police asked residents to stay clear of the area. At 3:11 PM today, BPD tweeted out they had undergone a joint operation...
KULR8
Suspects arrested on out of state warrants following standoff in Billings Wednesday
Billings police shared more information on what they initially reported as an active situation Wednesday. A high risk arrest was made in a joint operation between U.S. Marshall's, the Billings Police Department SWAT and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. According to the Billings Police Department, a brief standoff occurred, and...
ypradio.org
Havre schools first in Montana to receive electric buses
Two electric buses are now carrying some students to and from school in Hill County in north-central Montana, part of a fleet the state purchased using funds from a settlement with Volkswagen. Havre Public Schools bus garage service attendant Allen Woodwick says an electric bus costs about a quarter as...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Legislative update: Greetings from Helena
With sincere enthusiasm I am proud to be representing you during the current session of the Montana Legislature. As the 68th legislative session begins, I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and the governor on several key initiatives. One of the committees I am privileged to serve on...
New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing
Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Is Montana Filled With Thieves? Theft Across United States High
Today, I started thinking about the amount of shoplifting in our area and theft in general. After we were hit by a thief a few months ago here at Townsquare, I knew there had to be numbers to show how bad it really is... The Five Finger Discount. Across the...
KULR8
Yellowstone County GOP looking to fill HD 50 seat
BILLINGS - After the representative for House District 50 resigned over the weekend, the Yellowstone County Republicans are looking for her replacement. Anyone who would like to be considered for the seat must send an email to secretary@yellowstonegop.org to receive a questionnaire. That questionnaire must then be filled out and sent back to the secretary by email only by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th.
explorebigsky.com
Bill would require rental application fee refunds
Supporters say the fees are a barrier for renters in competitive markets. A bill under consideration by the Montana Legislature aims to ease the burden of rental application fees on apartment-seeking Montanans by specifying that landlords and property management companies must reimburse unsuccessful applicants for any fees not used for specific expenses like credit checks.
3 oddly-acting Montana grizzlies put down after contracting bird flu amid outbreak of disease
Three young Montana grizzly bears have been euthanized after contracting a highly contagious strain of bird flu last fall.
Taxes, missing persons and child welfare
Bills to reform Montana tax policy, support missing persons search efforts and overhaul Child Protective Services move through the Legislature. Host Mara Silvers and reporters Ellis Juhlin and Shaylee Ragar discuss the legislation they’re watching this week — along with the schisms between and within the parties that are starting to form.
Report highlights zoning reforms that could improve Montana's housing supply
(The Center Square) – A new report aims to show how California-style zoning practices make it difficult to build affordable starter homes in Montana. The updated Montana Zoning Atlas 2.0 from the Frontier Institute also outlines a "Pro-Housing Platform" with policy solutions that local and state leaders can adopt. The updated atlas utilizes "a new standardized methodology" that was developed by Cornell University Professor Sara Bronin for the National Zoning...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Mercy Flight marks 40 years of emergency service
For newborns in distress in rural hospitals, for travelers in car wrecks, for injured wilderness explorers, for farmers and ranchers wounded on the job, and for so many more Montanans and visitors, Mercy Flight has been a critical element of survival. “Mercy Flight is a godsend,” one Choteau dad said...
NBCMontana
Crashes create hazards on I-90, U.S. 212
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are a few road hazards reported on Montana roadways this morning. 0.25 mile east of Nine Mile Road-Exit 82 (between Huson and Ninemile)- Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice. MDT reports the following on U.S. 212:. 7 miles west...
kotatv.com
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday. Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”
theelectricgf.com
FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state
Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
Gov. Gianforte directs Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop new wolf management plan
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and Legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to Fish, […] The post Gov. Gianforte directs Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Billings South Side church recovering from vandalism, theft
Father Jose Marquez’s phone seems to never stop ringing. Early Tuesday morning he left his home next door to Mary Queen of Peace parish church on the Billings South Side and found the rear glass door to the church shattered. Vandals had carried a heavy 12-inch rock from across the street to smash the door in.
Bills tweaking Montana aerial hunting laws meet hurdles in initial hearings
Ranchers losing cattle and sheep to coyotes and foxes want to be able to hire out-of-state aerial hunters statewide to protect their livestock, and the state would like to be sure drones can’t be used to spot or hunt game in Montana, according to two bills that saw their first committee hearings at the Montana […] The post Bills tweaking Montana aerial hunting laws meet hurdles in initial hearings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 5