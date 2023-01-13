ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

ypradio.org

Havre schools first in Montana to receive electric buses

Two electric buses are now carrying some students to and from school in Hill County in north-central Montana, part of a fleet the state purchased using funds from a settlement with Volkswagen. Havre Public Schools bus garage service attendant Allen Woodwick says an electric bus costs about a quarter as...
HAVRE, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Legislative update: Greetings from Helena

With sincere enthusiasm I am proud to be representing you during the current session of the Montana Legislature. As the 68th legislative session begins, I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and the governor on several key initiatives. One of the committees I am privileged to serve on...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing

Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Yellowstone County GOP looking to fill HD 50 seat

BILLINGS - After the representative for House District 50 resigned over the weekend, the Yellowstone County Republicans are looking for her replacement. Anyone who would like to be considered for the seat must send an email to secretary@yellowstonegop.org to receive a questionnaire. That questionnaire must then be filled out and sent back to the secretary by email only by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Bill would require rental application fee refunds

Supporters say the fees are a barrier for renters in competitive markets. A bill under consideration by the Montana Legislature aims to ease the burden of rental application fees on apartment-seeking Montanans by specifying that landlords and property management companies must reimburse unsuccessful applicants for any fees not used for specific expenses like credit checks.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Taxes, missing persons and child welfare

Bills to reform Montana tax policy, support missing persons search efforts and overhaul Child Protective Services move through the Legislature. Host Mara Silvers and reporters Ellis Juhlin and Shaylee Ragar discuss the legislation they’re watching this week — along with the schisms between and within the parties that are starting to form.
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

Report highlights zoning reforms that could improve Montana's housing supply

(The Center Square) – A new report aims to show how California-style zoning practices make it difficult to build affordable starter homes in Montana. The updated Montana Zoning Atlas 2.0 from the Frontier Institute also outlines a "Pro-Housing Platform" with policy solutions that local and state leaders can adopt. The updated atlas utilizes "a new standardized methodology" that was developed by Cornell University Professor Sara Bronin for the National Zoning...
MONTANA STATE
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Mercy Flight marks 40 years of emergency service

​For newborns in distress in rural hospitals, for travelers in car wrecks, for injured wilderness explorers, for farmers and ranchers wounded on the job, and for so many more Montanans and visitors, Mercy Flight has been a critical element of survival. “Mercy Flight is a godsend,” one Choteau dad said...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Crashes create hazards on I-90, U.S. 212

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are a few road hazards reported on Montana roadways this morning. 0.25 mile east of Nine Mile Road-Exit 82 (between Huson and Ninemile)- Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice. MDT reports the following on U.S. 212:. 7 miles west...
MONTANA STATE
kotatv.com

Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday. Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”
KYLE, SD
theelectricgf.com

FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state

Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Idaho Capital Sun

Gov. Gianforte directs Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop new wolf management plan

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and Legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to Fish, […] The post Gov. Gianforte directs Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Billings South Side church recovering from vandalism, theft

Father Jose Marquez’s phone seems to never stop ringing. Early Tuesday morning he left his home next door to Mary Queen of Peace parish church on the Billings South Side and found the rear glass door to the church shattered. Vandals had carried a heavy 12-inch rock from across the street to smash the door in.
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho Capital Sun

Bills tweaking Montana aerial hunting laws meet hurdles in initial hearings

Ranchers losing cattle and sheep to coyotes and foxes want to be able to hire out-of-state aerial hunters statewide to protect their livestock, and the state would like to be sure drones can’t be used to spot or hunt game in Montana, according to two bills that saw their first committee hearings at the Montana […] The post Bills tweaking Montana aerial hunting laws meet hurdles in initial hearings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE

