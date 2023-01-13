Hallie Jackson booted from MSNBC lineup as part of shakeup, layoffs at left-leaning network

Dozens of staffers at NBC News and MSNBC were fired and anchor Hallie Jackson was booted from her show as part of a shakeup at the left-leaning cable outlet.

Some 75 employees in the news division out of roughly 3,500 staffers were let go by the Comcast-owned company Thursday.

The layoffs came just a day after NBC announced that Noah Oppenheim , the controversial president of its news division , was stepping down.

MSNBC’s lineup changes include a notable shift for Jackson, who will no longer anchor the 3 p.m. weekday slot. Katy Tur will replace Jackson effective Feb. 13.

Jackson, the senior Washington correspondent, will focus on an expanded headline gig on the NBC News Now streaming service. Her show, “Hallie Jackson NOW,” will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Over the last year, Hallie has developed a loyal audience with her fast-paced newscast that kicks off our live primetime block,” Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of NBC News, said in a memo to staffers on the change.

“This new development is a natural extension for Hallie as she expands her role more broadly at NBC News.”

Hallie Jackson will have an expanded role at the Comcast-owned streaming outlet NBC News Now. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The lineup shakeup will include moving anchor José Díaz-Balart from his 10 a.m. slot to 11 a.m., while Chris Jansing will helm an expanded show from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones said the cable news network’s 10 a.m. hour “will have a rotating lineup of hosts until a new anchor is named.”

Jones said the moves will “strengthen our lineup and better position the network for future success.”

MSNBC will also overhaul its weekend shows beginning Feb. 18, with Katie Phang kicking off live programming at 8 a.m, followed by Jonathan Capehart at 9 a.m. and Ali Velshi from 10 a.m. to noon.

Katy Tur will occupy the 3 p.m. Eastern time slot in place of Jackson. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Rebecca Blumenstein, the deputy managing editor of the New York Times, will replace Oppenheim, NBC News Group chief Cesar Conde announced.

Blumenstein’s official title will be president of editorial for NBC News. The 56-year-old will oversee editorial, newsgathering, booking, and NBC News bureaus worldwide.

Her portfolio of responsibilities also includes “Dateline” and “Meet the Press” as well as NBC News Studios. She will report directly to Conde.

Oppenheim — who was accused of spiking Ronan Farrow’s reporting which implicated Harvey Weinstein in sex crimes — will take on a film and TV production role with parent company NBCUniversal.