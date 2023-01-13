Read full article on original website
Apple’s retrofuturistic series Hello Tomorrow wants to fly you to the Moon in first trailer
Apple has slowly been building an interesting library of sci-fi on its streaming service, from gigantic epics to near-future horror stories. But the upcoming series Hello Tomorrow goes in a different direction. The retrofuturistic vision of the future is about a team of salespeople, led by a character played by Billy Crudup, hocking timeshares on the Moon.
Netflix’s 2023 movie lineup is looking kind of lean
Every year, Netflix puts together a slate of new movies meant to get subscribers excited about what’s coming and convince those who aren’t yet signed up for the streamer that they need to be. While this year’s looking like it’ll be an interesting one for Netflix, a new teaser for all the platform’s upcoming features also makes it seem like the platform’s cooling off a bit in 2023. Here are some highlights:
Nick Cave says imitation ChatGPT song is ‘a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human’
Nick Cave isn’t too impressed with ChatGPT’s capacity for music. On his personal blog, the singer-songwriter gave a withering rebuke to a set of lyrics written by the AI chatbot “in the style of Nick Cave.”. “What ChatGPT is, in this instance, is replication as travesty,” writes...
Ted Lasso’s third season kicks off this spring
Apple announced that one of its biggest streaming series will return later this year. While we don’t have a specific date just yet, Apple says that season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV Plus in the spring of 2023. We don’t know much about the new...
The IndieWire Sundance 2023 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival
Film and Television Reviews Interviews Features Sundance Film Festival Cancels Plans for New Frontier Program in 2023 Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News Sundance Unveils 2023 Online Platform, Ticketing Details Sundance 2023 Lineup: New Films from Nicole Holofcener, Brandon Cronenberg, Jonathan Majors, & More Sundance Sets Restorations of ‘SLAM’ and Gregg Araki’s ‘Doom Generation’ for 2023 Fest Xavier Dolan, Paul Feig, and Willie Nelson Doc Among 2023 Sundance Shorts and Episodic Additions Sundance Adds John Carney Musical and More World Premieres to 2023 Lineup Sundance Adds Dakota Johnson, Barry Jenkins, and More to Beyond Film Talks Lineup Jeremy O. Harris, Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton Headline 2023 Sundance Juries Pre-Festival Analysis Sundance Wish...
The M3gan sequel will dance its way into theaters in 2025
There were already rumblings about Universal being interested in a follow-up to director Gerard Johnstone and writer Akela Cooper’s M3gan, and it seems those rumblings are actually going to turn into something much sooner than you might have expected. Variety reports that M3gan 2.0 — a sequel to Universal’s...
