Cohen: Thank you Kathy Chandler and Northwest Valley Connect

he Sun City West community is blessed with having Northwest Valley Connect help people get around to medical and other important appointments — people unable to get around for a variety of reasons.

For almost nine years, Kathy Chandler has been the executive director of Northwest Valley Connect and she will soon be calling it a day. Kathy will be retiring the end of February and a big thank you to Kathy and her team is very much in order.

Kathy oversees an operation that helps seniors, veterans and disabled people get to and from where they need to go. She came to this job with a ton of experience in the world of transportation and Northwest Valley Connect has seen an exponential increase in people calling for rides. As noted by Northwest Valley Connect board Chairwoman Julie Kent-Partridge in a previous Independent story, calls coming into the call center increased from 4,000 in 2015 to about 23,000 calls in 2021.

I have gotten to know Kathy through broadcast interviews I have done with her on Sun City West’s KSCW Radio, which I was a part of for several years, and recent interviews I have done with Kathy and her team through my involvement with the Recorded Recreational Reading for The Blind in the West Valley. She not only has great ability to do the job, she has a great heart as well — she truly cares about the people Northwest Valley Connect serves.

Kathy, have a great retirement and enjoy the time you will spend with family. You and your team make a difference in our community and help countless people who need a way to get around.

