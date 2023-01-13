Star Wars: The High Republic's Charles Soule on Revealing Porter Engle's Backstory and Seeding Phase III In The Blade (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Guardians of the Galaxy 3's James Gunn Says Adam Warlock Isn't a Hero
As has become the norm within the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the property's third feature will also feature multiple villains. During San Diego Comic-Con last July, it was revealed Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary will serve as the primary antagonist of the picture. Another antagonist fans can expect to see is Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who will still be acting on the behalf of The Sovereign when the film picks up.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Reveals Return of Fan-Favorite Character
If one thing is for certain, it's that the filmmakers behind The Mandalorian know how to surprise the masses with their in-show character surprises. Fans have seen the return of characters like Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and Luke Skywalker without being spoiled ahead of time. In the case of Babu Frik, the surprise is no more. Now that the first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, fans were treated to the return of the beloved character that first debuted in The Rise of Skywalker.
Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Wants to Adapt One of DC's Weirdest Heroes
With performances in Eternals and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kumail Nanjiani has become a household name in the genre space. The actor and Oscar-nominated screenwriter has contributed to a wide array of epic projects — and as it turns out, he would like one fan-favorite DC character to be among that list. During a recent appearance on Happy, Sad, Confused, Nanjiani revealed that he would like to tackle an adaptation of DC's Irwin Schwab / Ambush Bug. It remains to be seen whether or not that could happen, especially now that Nanjiani's friend James Gunn is in charge of DC Studios.
Original Willow Director Would Love to Return for a Season 2
The Willow TV series on Disney+ brought back beloved star Warwick Davis as the titular character, but director of the original movie Ron Howard wasn't able to make a comeback, which is something he hopes to change if the series gets renewed for a Season 2. While Howard might not have served as a director on the new series, he did serve as an executive producer and remained quite involved in the franchise, with his lack of directing on this debut season being due to scheduling complications. The entire first season of Willow is now streaming on Disney+ and it is unknown if the project will get renewed.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reveals New Look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
We now have an even better look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans have been waiting for Adam Warlock to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut ever since the cosmic character was teased in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The post-credits scene featured Ayesha vowing revenge against the Guardians and a shot of Adam Warlock's golden cocoon. The third Guardians film officially brings Adam Warlock into the fold, and a new image gives our best look yet at how the character will appear on the big screen.
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint admits he named his daughter after character from Netflix show
Rupert Grint has admitted he named his daughter after a character from a very popular Netflix show. The Harry Potter star, 34, welcomed his first child back in 2020 with his long-term partner, Georgia Groome, and ever since then the pair have maintained a lot of privacy when it comes to their family life.
Black Clover Cosplay Brings Noelle Back to the Spotlight
Black Clover's anime is getting ready to make its huge comeback to screens around the world with its debut feature film, and one awesome cosplay has brought Noelle Silva back to the spotlight before her big return! The TV anime taking on Yuki Tabata's original manga series ended its five year run a couple of years ago, but it was announced that the franchise would instead be continuing not with a new slate of episodes but with a new feature film. With the new movie hitting our way later this year, fans will get to see Asta and the others in action all over again.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
Julianne Moore says someone in the film industry once told her to 'try to look prettier': 'There's still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde'
The award-winning actor recalled an awkward moment when a film industry insider criticized her for her looks.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Steps Out With His Best Cosplay Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kept quiet as of late, but things are going to heat up for the series this year. As 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as he will be returning to television soon enough. Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to check on the sorcerer as well as his students later this year. And thanks to one fan, Gojo is stepping out online with one of his best cosplays to date.
That Time A Guest Star Was Left Zipped Up In A Body Bag During A Law And Order Appearance
The actor wasn't counting on being stuck in a body bag when they debuted in the Law & Order universe!
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Reveals Regrets About Viral Dance Scene
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega shared that she has some regrets about the viral dance scene that has swept social media. ET's Nischelle Turner talked to the young actress and gauged how her life has been shaken up by the massive Netflix hit. It seems like Ortega can't believe how popular the show is either. But, the star is very grateful to all the fans for their enthusiasm. When it comes to the dance number, she still lays awake at night going over how it could have gone differently. Some might say that the Wednesday is perfect the way it is, but Ortega wouldn't be so sure about that. Check out what she told ET down below.
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 89
Dragon Ball Super is heading into 2023 with a new arc, and the manga has all eyes on Trunks thanks to the release. Right now, the series is giving fans a taste of the simple life as a special Super Hero arc kickstarted just before the new year. The story has put Trunks and Goten center stage as the high schoolers try their hands at being superheroes. And now, the manga's next chapter just dropped storyboards for fans ahead of its release.
The Sandman Star Addresses Why Netflix Won't Call New Episodes Season 2
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman arrived on Netflix last summer, finally bringing the iconic DC Vertigo comic series into live-action. After some impressive streaming numbers and a lot of speculation, the show was renewed for more installments in the fall — but the streaming service was quick to not refer to those episodes as "Season 2." During a recent appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, Desire actor Mason Alexander Park addressed this decision, and teased that either way, new chapters of the story will be arriving "in a really cool way."
The Last of Us Premiere Ends With Devastating Preview for Season 1
As if the first episode of The Last of the Us wasn't already heartbreaking enough, the rest of the season is about to rip your heart out and run it over with the largest FEDRA truck it can find. Immediately following Sunday's premiere, HBO released a preview of the rest of the season teasing plenty of reunions, action, and even more heartbreak.
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Launches MCU's Phase 5
With more than a decade under its belt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a beast, and it is ready to kickstart a new era. This year will mark the beginning of Phase 5, and Scott Lang will stand up as its leader. After all, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kickstart Phase 5, and Scott was chosen to head it up for a very specific reason.
Star Wars Releases Full The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer
There's a lot of content to look forward to in 2023, but Star Wars fans are especially excited to get their eyes on the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian. It was revealed on Thursday that a new trailer for the series would be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's Wild Card game. The time has finally come, and both Star Wars fans and football fans got a new taste of what Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will be getting up to in the new season of The Mandalorian.
