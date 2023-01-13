ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win

It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win

Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster

The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

1 NFL Franchise To 'Aggressively' Pursue Tom Brady

One NFL franchise is expected to 'aggressively' pursue Tom Brady this offseason. Brady, 45, is set to be a free agent this offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will likely have plenty of potential suitors, though one team might be more interested than the rest. The Raiders are ...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Super Wild Card Weekend highlights: Chargers lead Jags; 49ers rout Seahawks

Currently, the AFC has taken center stage, as the 5-seed Los Angeles Chargers battle the 4-seed Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence's Jags (9-8) and Justin Herbert's Chargers (10-7) face off in the first playoff game between these teams. It also marks the NFL playoff debut of two of the league's youngest quarterbacks. Heading into Saturday's game, Jacksonville is 3-1 in home playoff games, while the Bolts are 3-0 all time against AFC South teams in the postseason.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

