“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win
It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
George Kittle says Seahawks angered his 49ers in Saturday’s 41-23 win in the NFC Wild Card game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about Saturday’s 41-23 victory over the Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game, how Seattle fired them up after Johnathan Abram pulled on the leg of Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel, defeating their division rival in all three matchups this season, the stellar postseason […]
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
NFL fans roasted Joey Bosa for his mindless penalty that helped the Jaguars beat the Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked everyone Saturday night when they rallied back in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Charters, 31-30, on a last-second field goal that had everyone in Duval going nuts. It was another bad loss for the Chargers, who have grown used to finding wild ways...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
NFL playoffs: 49ers' Brock Purdy joins Joe Montana, Steve Young in rare club after historic NFL playoff debut
Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, was anything but irrelevant as the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday's playoff opener, including outscoring Seattle 25-6 in the second half. Purdy completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown in the blowout win.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
What uniforms the Bills, Dolphins will wear in Wild-Card Round
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will wear during their Week Wild-Card matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Lions Should Be 'Livid' with NFL after Embarrassing Officiating
NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?
Troy Aikman Takes Hilarious Jab At Tom Brady Ahead Of Cowboys vs. Bucs In NFL Wild Card Matchup
Neither Troy Aikman nor Tom Brady have ever been known for their elite-level speed on the football field. But, recently, Aikman actually posed a pretty interesting question while taking a jab at Brady. Who would clock the faster time in a 40-yard dash at this time? In a recent podcast...
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster
The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
1 NFL Franchise To 'Aggressively' Pursue Tom Brady
One NFL franchise is expected to 'aggressively' pursue Tom Brady this offseason. Brady, 45, is set to be a free agent this offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will likely have plenty of potential suitors, though one team might be more interested than the rest. The Raiders are ...
Super Wild Card Weekend highlights: Chargers lead Jags; 49ers rout Seahawks
Currently, the AFC has taken center stage, as the 5-seed Los Angeles Chargers battle the 4-seed Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence's Jags (9-8) and Justin Herbert's Chargers (10-7) face off in the first playoff game between these teams. It also marks the NFL playoff debut of two of the league's youngest quarterbacks. Heading into Saturday's game, Jacksonville is 3-1 in home playoff games, while the Bolts are 3-0 all time against AFC South teams in the postseason.
Predictions for every NFL wild-card game
Are you ready for some playoff football, Chiefs Kingdom?. The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off as the NFL’s No. 1 seed, but six games will be played during the wild-card round of the playoffs this weekend. Some of those games will help determine Kansas City’s opponent in the divisional round.
Michael Vick calls out Ravens' Lamar Jackson for missing wild-card game due to PCL sprain: 'Put a brace on it'
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick did not hold back on his feelings about Lamar Jackson sitting out the Ravens' playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore's quarterback remains out due to a PCL sprain, and Vick has no sympathy for No. 8 not suiting up for Sunday's important contest. "It's...
