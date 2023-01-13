ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwUyr_0kDsQfzT00

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks Sooners

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4) will travel to Norman (OK) to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3) Saturday with tipoff scheduled for noon and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday to discuss the matchup with the Sooners and gave a brief statement on the firing of associate head coach Larry Harrison.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sherif Saad

Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.

The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
WDTV

SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Tribune-Review

Man's body discovered in Penn Hills

The body of a deceased man was found on a hillside in Penn Hills Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatch confirmed police activity shortly before 3 p.m. along the 9000 block of Frankstown Road. It was still an active scene a few hours later. Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she spoke with...
PENN HILLS, PA
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy