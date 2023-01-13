ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

History of Southern Nevada road construction projects

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada warns of eviction crisis

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is warning of an eviction crisis as rent prices remain high across the valley. Those with the Legal Aid Center believe a wave of evictions is coming. They said affordable housing is not widely available, and there will be less funding for assistance.
Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
Valley of Fire named second-most Instagrammed state park in U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Valley of Fire in Southern Nevada has been named the second-most Instagrammed state park in the U.S. New research from Travel Lens found Valley of Fire compiled more than 285,000 Instagram posts. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Gov. Lombardo names Alan Jenne to head the...
AAPI Nevada Chamber of Commerce celebrates Chinese New Year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, kicks off this weekend, and AAPI Nevada is bringing in the Year of the Rabbit with a few events. Board member Shannon Yang, who is also the co-founder of the fashion line Plie Style, joined us to share the details.
2 bodies found in east valley home after welfare check, police say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a welfare check led the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) to two deceased bodies on Tuesday. According to LVMPD, officers responded to a welfare check at 2:34 p.m. at the 4000 block of Russian Rider after an employer reported that an employee hadn’t been showing up for work.
