Sean Strickland got back on track Saturday when he defeated Nassourdine Imavov on short notice in the UFC Fight Night 217 main event. Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) stepped in to the first octagon headliner of the year as a replacement for Kelvin Gastelum just five days’ out from the event. It proved to be a good choice, because he snapped a two-fight losing skid with unanimous decision victory over Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

1 DAY AGO