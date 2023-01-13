ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Twitter reacts to Sean Strickland’s short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 217

Sean Strickland got back on track Saturday when he defeated Nassourdine Imavov on short notice in the UFC Fight Night 217 main event. Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) stepped in to the first octagon headliner of the year as a replacement for Kelvin Gastelum just five days’ out from the event. It proved to be a good choice, because he snapped a two-fight losing skid with unanimous decision victory over Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Michelle Waterson-Gomez to return at UFC 287 against Luana Pinheiro

With the UFC’s 2023 calendar underway, the promotion continues to chip away at its April schedule. The most recent addition is a strawweight tilt between veteran Michelle Waterson-Gomez and rising Brazilian Luana Pinheiro for UFC 287, an event scheduled for April 8 at a yet-to-be-announced location and venue. Two...

