Reno, NV

mynews4.com

One person shot in Reno robbery

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robbery on Vine St. and 5th St. led to a shooting in Reno Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 17. Reno Police Departments officials said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 4:07 p.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect involved in the hit and run. Update at 1:11 p.m.: Sparks Police say they were called to the area Tuesday morning for reports...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Minor arrested after bringing gun onto campus in Yerington

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A minor was arrested after police said they brought a gun onto the campus of Yerington High School. Around noon Tuesday, the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to the school for reports of a person that possibly had a firearm. Officers recovered a handgun that was...
YERINGTON, NV
2news.com

Two animals injured in house fire on 7th Street

Fire crews with the Reno Fire Department made quick work of a house fire in northeast Reno on Tuesday. The fire was reported on the 1400 block of East 7th Street around just after noon on January 17, 2023. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Woman earns prison in car theft

A woman, who reportedly wrote she would stop stealing cars in her diary nearly 20 years ago, was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Monday for attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Alyson Mae O’Hara, 47, borrowed an Isuzu Axiom from a Washington resi-dent to go to the...
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

Police Made Eight D.U.I. Arrests in Operation Saturday Night

Reno Police officers conducted an impaired driving saturation patrol on the night of January 14, 2023, in an effort to make roadways safer for the community. Seven officers and one Sergeant were on patrol and made 81 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations, officers made eight arrests for...
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Lane reductions and traffic shifts underway in Fernley and Wadsworth

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lane reductions and traffic switches begin Jan. 16 on I-80 and interstate underpasses in Fernley and Wadsworth as part of a year-long Nevada Department of Transportation project to retrofit interstate bridges. Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials say interstate traffic will...
FERNLEY, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I wager a water flow alarm at 5:10 a.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport had something to do with a broken pipe, seeing as the temperature was 1 degree there. We are experiencing a testing cold. If anything is going to freeze, that will happen today. If anything,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years, but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Public Market is just days from its Grand Opening Weekend Celebration. The event will include live music and family-friendly activities. It’s also a chance for people to check out the expansive new food hall, which currently houses 17 locally-operated food vendors. The Grand Opening...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BLM issues trespass notice to mining company

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has issued a trespassing notice to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge over unauthorized use of the habitat of Tiehm’s Buckwheat. The BLM says the area was being used as a laydown area for geotechnical drilling operations associated with collection of subsurface data.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Fast-moving storm could drop a foot of snow at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s frigid Wednesday morning in South Lake Tahoe with the thermometer showing 1 degree. The chilly temps are expected to last through the week and another storm drops into the region tonight, maybe the last storm for January. A fast-moving cold front moving...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

