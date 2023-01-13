ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Celeste Vanhoose
5d ago

I was laying down and heard all the commotion,40 shots🙄😱really,that young lady was killed and no telling how many others would have gotten hurt! I'm praying for my neighbors and my community! 🙏We need to do better than this! 🤬My condolences to her and her family and friends 😓🙏💔

wbrc.com

Two dead following Monday night shooting in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is investigating a an incident that left two men dead on Monday, Jan. 16. The department says around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to the 51 block of McClellan Boulevard on report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found 43-year-old...
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims

Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of robbing a Target store and threatening employees. On Tuesday, October 10, the adult male seen in security footage attempted to exit the store through the entrance door that would not open. A loss prevention employee approached the individual when the suspect threatened them, saying “I will shoot you.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Sylacauga Police: 19-year-old found shot dead in wrecked vehicle

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Patrol officers with the Sylacauga Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Dr. in the Drew Court area Monday, Jan. 16. Once on scene, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked vehicle on...
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

2 men dead after shooting each other, Anniston police say

A Monday-night shooting in Anniston left two men dead. Anniston police were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard on a call of shots fired. When they arrived at the location, said Anniston Sgt. Randy Grier, they found 43-year-old Carlos Miller suffering from a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Two killed in Anniston shooting identified

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Dozen shots fired in fatal shooting near Tuscaloosa Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — About a dozen gunshots were fired during the fatal shooting of a woman feet from the Tuscaloosa Strip. The shots rang out on Grace Street about 200 feet from University Boulevard early Sunday morning. Jamea Harris was driven to the Walk of Champions outside Bryant Denny...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a second homicide this weekend. Now, in the 100 block of 4th Avenue N. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, BPD says multiple shot spotter alerts were activated in the area. An off-duty BPD officer working in the area...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
trussvilletribune.com

31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting

BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 10:15 p.m. on calls of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in the backyard of a residence […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

