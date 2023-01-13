Read full article on original website
Celeste Vanhoose
5d ago
I was laying down and heard all the commotion,40 shots🙄😱really,that young lady was killed and no telling how many others would have gotten hurt! I'm praying for my neighbors and my community! 🙏We need to do better than this! 🤬My condolences to her and her family and friends 😓🙏💔
wbrc.com
Two dead following Monday night shooting in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is investigating a an incident that left two men dead on Monday, Jan. 16. The department says around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to the 51 block of McClellan Boulevard on report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found 43-year-old...
Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims
Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
wbrc.com
Double Springs police officer shot in hand following car chase, standoff
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Double Springs police officer was shot in the hand on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Double Springs Chief Kim Miller says the suspect, Jerry Lee Adair, was arrested. The officer sustained non life-threatening injuries and will undergo surgery at UAB Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Double...
19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
Search underway for missing Jefferson County woman last seen Tuesday
Search underway for missing Jefferson County woman last seen Tuesday
wbrc.com
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of robbing a Target store and threatening employees. On Tuesday, October 10, the adult male seen in security footage attempted to exit the store through the entrance door that would not open. A loss prevention employee approached the individual when the suspect threatened them, saying “I will shoot you.”
wbrc.com
Sylacauga Police: 19-year-old found shot dead in wrecked vehicle
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Patrol officers with the Sylacauga Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Dr. in the Drew Court area Monday, Jan. 16. Once on scene, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked vehicle on...
2 men dead after shooting each other, Anniston police say
A Monday-night shooting in Anniston left two men dead. Anniston police were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard on a call of shots fired. When they arrived at the location, said Anniston Sgt. Randy Grier, they found 43-year-old Carlos Miller suffering from a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Two killed in Anniston shooting identified
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa councilman, bar owner respond to deadly shooting on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The deadly shooting on The Strip in Tuscaloosa over the weekend is just one in a series of incidents in recent years. "This is not going to be tolerated in Tuscaloosa," city councilman Lee Busby says. Busby wants it to be clear that there will be...
wvtm13.com
Dozen shots fired in fatal shooting near Tuscaloosa Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — About a dozen gunshots were fired during the fatal shooting of a woman feet from the Tuscaloosa Strip. The shots rang out on Grace Street about 200 feet from University Boulevard early Sunday morning. Jamea Harris was driven to the Walk of Champions outside Bryant Denny...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa mayor insists there's no place for crime after Sunday shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox was adamant there’s no place for crime in the city after a shooting near the University of Alabama’s campus on Sunday. The shooting near The Strip sent shockwaves across the country. “No life should be lost in any circumstance, especially...
wbrc.com
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a second homicide this weekend. Now, in the 100 block of 4th Avenue N. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, BPD says multiple shot spotter alerts were activated in the area. An off-duty BPD officer working in the area...
trussvilletribune.com
31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting
BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating teen's shooting death in Inglenook
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating the death of a teen in the Inglenook area Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of 43rd Street North at 10:15 p.m. on a report of a person down. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found the...
Man killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 10:15 p.m. on calls of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in the backyard of a residence […]
56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
Male victim found shot in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A possible juvenile or young adult was found shot in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street North on a report […]
wbrc.com
79-year-old man dies days after being rescued from weekend house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 79-year-old man has now died after being rescued from a house fire in Birmingham over the weekend. It happened Sunday afternoon at a home in the 1100 block of Cotton Ave SW. Rescue officials found 79-year-old Jesse Gaddy inside the home and he was transported...
Predawn Birmingham shooting leaves 1 injured, 1 dead in city’s 2nd homicide in 3 hours
A man was killed, and a woman injured when shots rang out Sunday morning in Birmingham. The shooting was one of two overnight that resulted in homicides. Birmingham police identified the victim as Thomas Lee Bailey. He was 31. About 2:20 a.m., said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, multiple Shot Spotter alerts...
