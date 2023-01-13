Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
Related
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some scenic views in the state of Georgia, you should consider going on a nice, relaxing train ride.
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in Georgia
A new locally-owned "from-scratch" Southern-style restaurant recently opened in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Country Gold Cafe celebrated its grand opening in Taylorsville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Urgent warning over unclaimed one-time $350 checks – huge pot for 3million Americans needs to be picked up, see how
AMERICANS have been issued one-time payment checks worth up to $350 from a $1billion pot but millions still remain unclaimed. The cash assistance checks were sent out to lower-income Georgian individuals in late September and there are still $235million left in unclaimed funds. More than $200million in unclaimed funds remain...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record
In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns
It’s not a tax increase, just a return to the norm for drivers statewide who are seeing the sudden increase in gas prices over the past few days and have felt the sticker shock. Gas as of this posting is sitting at $2.99 a gallon for unleaded at many stations across Polk County, a big […] The post Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns appeared first on Polk Today.
5 Georgia residents win $10K in Mega Millions drawing, winning ticket sold in Maine
ATLANTA — Numbers for the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history were drawn Friday night in Atlanta, and some Georgians won a few prizes. At the time of the drawing, the jackpot stood at $1.35 billion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Mega...
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
wvlt.tv
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
WALB 10
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Tennessee
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
saportareport.com
Cancer care in Georgia: 20 years of closing the disparities gap, and yet there’s still so much more to do
By Guest Columnist LYNN DURHAM, Ed.D., President and CEO of Georgia CORE and a three-time cancer survivor. It’s unlikely that there are many of us who have not been touched by cancer in some way. Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death even though many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable, and always more effectively treated when detected early. Yet, so many of our friends and loved ones here in Georgia have had to travel to other states for the best available treatments. And that’s why Georgia CORE was formed.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
Comments / 0