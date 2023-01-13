ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment

It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Tayven Jackson announced his transfer destination Sunday via Twitter, as the upcoming redshirt freshman has transferred to Indiana University. Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday after one year on Rocky Top. Jackson had five days to pick his new destination before the portal closes, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Eight Overlooked Plays From Tennessee’s Resurgent 2022 Football Season

Tennessee football turned in its best season in two decades in 2022, posting a 11-2 (6-2 SEC) record and program building wins over rivals and SEC foes. The Vols high-flying offense created tons of highlights and big plays, but today we look at the plays that flew under the radar but made all the difference in Tennessee’s resurgent season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Remains In Top 10 Of Jan. 16 AP Poll Following Kentucky Loss

Tennessee basketball fell four spots to No. 9 in this week’s AP Poll following its upset loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols went 1-1 on the week, using a massive second half to defeat Vanderbilt on Tuesday before the Wildcats spoiled Chris Lofton’s jersey retirement ceremony and handed Tennessee its first home loss in over a year.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Blue Chip Cornerback Rocking Tennessee Gloves Following Visit

Tennessee hosted Jalyn Crawford, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, for an unofficial visit this weekend. Crawford was feeling the Tennessee love when he went to the Born to Compete All-American Practices on Sunday, rocking Volunteer gloves at the event. The Lilburn, Georgia native is a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Football Signee Throws Down Massive Dunks

Tennessee football signee Chandavian Bradley can terrorize offenses and quarterbacks as an edge rusher. He can also dominate the basketball court while throwing down massive dunks. That was well on display last week when Bradley was playing for Platte County High School. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound big man showed he can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Power Rankings: Tennessee Takes a Slight Tumble But Remains Upright

After suffering a loss to unranked Kentucky at home on Saturday afternoon, AP No. 5 Tennessee has dropped a few spots in ESPN’s latest power rankings, but still remains upright and in good shape. While it’s important to note that ESPN’s power rankings have no actual weight in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball’s Transfer Class Ranks As One Of Nation’s Best

Tony Vitello and his staff looked to the transfer portal to help shore up their roster after Tennessee baseball lost eight starters in the field and three key bullpen pieces to the MLB Draft. Tennessee did a strong job in the portal, adding four division one players for the nation’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others

Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
KNOXVILLE, TN
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
LEXINGTON, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Lady Vols Basketball Debuts Summitt Blue Uniforms Against Georgia

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team debuted their “Summitt Blue” uniforms on Sunday afternoon against Georgia. The uniforms are part of Tennessee’s Summitt Blue collection with four women’s teams receiving a new blue uniform this year. Tennessee’s volleyball and soccer teams unveiled their own Summitt Blue uniforms during the fall to kick off the new collection. As the basketball team wore the jerseys on Sunday, the Tennessee softball team will complete the year with blue jerseys sometime this spring.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Kentucky Shocks Tennessee In Knoxville

Kentucky (11-7, 2-3 SEC) handed Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 SEC) its first loss in SEC play, 63-56, Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The Vols jumped out to a quick lead but couldn’t find any rhythm afterwards as Kentucky spoiled Chris Lofton’s retirement ceremony. Here’s three quick takeaways...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE

