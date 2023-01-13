Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Tayven Jackson announced his transfer destination Sunday via Twitter, as the upcoming redshirt freshman has transferred to Indiana University. Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday after one year on Rocky Top. Jackson had five days to pick his new destination before the portal closes, and...
rockytopinsider.com
Eight Overlooked Plays From Tennessee’s Resurgent 2022 Football Season
Tennessee football turned in its best season in two decades in 2022, posting a 11-2 (6-2 SEC) record and program building wins over rivals and SEC foes. The Vols high-flying offense created tons of highlights and big plays, but today we look at the plays that flew under the radar but made all the difference in Tennessee’s resurgent season.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Remains In Top 10 Of Jan. 16 AP Poll Following Kentucky Loss
Tennessee basketball fell four spots to No. 9 in this week’s AP Poll following its upset loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols went 1-1 on the week, using a massive second half to defeat Vanderbilt on Tuesday before the Wildcats spoiled Chris Lofton’s jersey retirement ceremony and handed Tennessee its first home loss in over a year.
rockytopinsider.com
Blue Chip Cornerback Rocking Tennessee Gloves Following Visit
Tennessee hosted Jalyn Crawford, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, for an unofficial visit this weekend. Crawford was feeling the Tennessee love when he went to the Born to Compete All-American Practices on Sunday, rocking Volunteer gloves at the event. The Lilburn, Georgia native is a...
Portal Fact or Fiction: Vols Rising, Alan Bowman, Jalen Catalon's Potential
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Portal Edition, he analyzes whether Tennessee deserves a top 10 ranking...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Football Signee Throws Down Massive Dunks
Tennessee football signee Chandavian Bradley can terrorize offenses and quarterbacks as an edge rusher. He can also dominate the basketball court while throwing down massive dunks. That was well on display last week when Bradley was playing for Platte County High School. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound big man showed he can...
rockytopinsider.com
Power Rankings: Tennessee Takes a Slight Tumble But Remains Upright
After suffering a loss to unranked Kentucky at home on Saturday afternoon, AP No. 5 Tennessee has dropped a few spots in ESPN’s latest power rankings, but still remains upright and in good shape. While it’s important to note that ESPN’s power rankings have no actual weight in the...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball’s Transfer Class Ranks As One Of Nation’s Best
Tony Vitello and his staff looked to the transfer portal to help shore up their roster after Tennessee baseball lost eight starters in the field and three key bullpen pieces to the MLB Draft. Tennessee did a strong job in the portal, adding four division one players for the nation’s...
Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others
Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
rockytopinsider.com
Lady Vols Basketball Debuts Summitt Blue Uniforms Against Georgia
The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team debuted their “Summitt Blue” uniforms on Sunday afternoon against Georgia. The uniforms are part of Tennessee’s Summitt Blue collection with four women’s teams receiving a new blue uniform this year. Tennessee’s volleyball and soccer teams unveiled their own Summitt Blue uniforms during the fall to kick off the new collection. As the basketball team wore the jerseys on Sunday, the Tennessee softball team will complete the year with blue jerseys sometime this spring.
WATCH: Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin Speak Following Win Over No. 5 Tennessee
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves and forward Jacob Toppin spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' monumental 63-56 win over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. Reeves scored a team-high 18 points on just 4-10 shooting, but went a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. He also added ...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Kentucky Shocks Tennessee In Knoxville
Kentucky (11-7, 2-3 SEC) handed Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 SEC) its first loss in SEC play, 63-56, Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The Vols jumped out to a quick lead but couldn’t find any rhythm afterwards as Kentucky spoiled Chris Lofton’s retirement ceremony. Here’s three quick takeaways...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
WATE
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
