This Portable Mini Crockpot Is the Perfect Lunch Go-To That Saves You Major Microwave Time (and Has Thousands of 5-Star Reviews)

Amazon Shoppers Claim This AI-Powered Toothbrush ‘Totally Changed’ Their Oral-Hygiene Routines—And It’s 20% Off
Maybe it’s my health anxiety—the traumatic cavity fillings and continued fear of the dentist—but I’m a bit intense about my oral hygiene. I’ll do anything and everything I can at home to make in-office cleanings and check-ups as painless as possible. Beyond the standard twice daily brushing and flossing, I think a lot about how my oral-care "tools" can optimize my routine. I’ve tried the analog approach and used a manual, soft-bristled toothbrush, the fully silicone kind that are supposed to polish teeth while brushing, and the electric ones that use sonic pulses to clean teeth, but nothing really wowed me until I tried the Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush ($200).
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
You’re Probably Not Washing Your Tub Thoroughly—This Viral Electric Scrubber Will Make Sure It’s Squeaky Clean at All Times
Ask people what their least favorite chore is, and you're likely to find that cleaning the bathroom is at the top of the list. Not surprising as smelly toilets, dried, toothpaste-encrusted sinks, and moldy bathroom tiles do drive a really hard bargain for favorite chore. But the hardest thing to clean (ahem... the bathtub) can be especially grueling on your knees and lower back, making it gross and painful. Fortunately, #cleantok—which boasts 61.5 billion views on TikTok—is here to the rescue. There, you'll find tons of inspo on DIY cleaning hacks and lifesaving tools, including this viral electric bathtub scrubber which will make cleaning the bathroom much less of a chore.
These 10 Portable Humidifiers From Amazon Can Breathe Moisture Back Into Any Dry Space
Growing up, a humidifier was a clunky machine your mom pulled out when you had a stuffy nose or sore throat. It lived under the sink or boxed away in the linen closet, an over-complicated tangle of filters and buttons and wires our parents would break out on on feverish nights.
I Tried the Plant-Based Frozen Meal Delivery Service That Takes Under 5 Minutes To Prep Every Night—And, Wow
The term “frozen food” has had an unfair reputation for years. A frozen dinner was thought of as cheap, low on flavor, and something you ate while watching TV (i.e. "TV dinners"). But that just isn’t true anymore. In recent years the frozen food industry has made...
This Year, Stop Waiting for the Perfect Time To Go on That Long-Haul Trip
When those of us in the United States (or North America, really), hear about places like Fiji, Maldives, or Australia as vacation spots, we’re automatically counting our paid time off (PTO), should we be so lucky to have that at all. They say you need two weeks for it to be “worth it,” we think, as our fingers count the days we’ll need, working to orchestrate an entire plan over some obscure federal holiday. Secretly, we hope that the uptick in many Americans also doing this won’t cause a different type of uptick—an inflation of the prices of flights, hotels, or more, putting it out of our budgets altogether.
19 Best, Most Comfortable Wide Leg Jeans That’ll Convince You To Retire Your Skinny Jeans Forever
I know Y2K fashion is making a comeback and all, but mark my words: I will never, *never* go back to wearing skinny jeans. I'm a wide leg girlie all the way now, and won’t give up their easy, breezy, comfort without a fight. Besides, with the countless cut and style options available in the wide world of denim—from boot cut, non-stretch, and straight leg to cargo jeans and jeggings—finding the perfect pair of jeans is painstaking enough already, which is all the more reason to stick with the style that works for you once you’ve found it, regardless of the trends.
High-Fiber, Gut-Healthy Dinners Are Only 30 Minutes Away Thanks to These Instant Pot Bean Recipes
Heading into the new year with lofty cooking goals is certainly one approach, but if I'm being completely honest, I'm generally someone that favors simple culinary tricks (and tools) that make meal prepping—not to mention life—easier. It already takes a heck of a lot of time figuring out what to make for dinner, and then there's the doing-the-actual-work-to-get-it-on-the-table component.
7 Peppermint-Infused Scalp Serums To Boost Hair Health and Encourage Growth
Your hair needs oxygen and nutrients to thrive—both of which are delivered via blood flow to your scalp. With that in mind, it makes sense that there's a direct correlation between your circulatory system and the health of your hair: the better your circulation is, the more efficiently these essentials are distributed to your follicles, which can encourage hair growth and improve the overall appearance of your strands.
Why Your Phone Might Be the Most Dangerous Piece of Equipment at the Gym, According to an Orthopedic Surgeon
From last-second pickleball lunges to inadvisable ski jumps, orthopedic surgeon Kevin Stone, MD, says there are all kinds of reasons his patients come in with injuries. But there is often a common denominator: Attention, or lack thereof. “The most common cause of injuries in all sports are mental errors,” says...
My Eczema Is Flaring Up—These 5 Products Are Helping My Skin Get Through Severely Dry, Cold Weather
It's felt like an especially frigid winter in most places in the U.S. this year. While I don't normally complain about the cold (that's because I spent years living in Illinois, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and now live in New York), the last couples weeks in December had my entire body in a constant state of shiver. Unfortunately for me, my eczema-prone skin was not having it. The culmination of bone-chilling winds, single-digit weather, and the sizzling hot radiator left my skin more parched and flaky than the previous months. Thankfully, I've spent the last few weeks of 2022 trying an array of eczema skin-care products and nailed down a routine that has *finally* quelled my flare-ups.
Derms Say Kojic Acid Is the Secret Ingredient Your Butt-ne Fighting Routine Is Missing
While all breakouts are annoying, pimples on your butt are in a different category of frustration. Not only can they be very painful (if you’ve ever tried to sit down with a deeply-rooted blemish on your derriere, you know what I mean), but they’re often tricky to treat. And even if you’ve figured out how to get rid of the pimples themselves, you’re often left with discoloration and scarring long after they’re gone.
We Tested and Compared the 2 Most Popular Non-Toxic Cleaning Brands for 3 Months—These Are the Products Worth Your Attention
From our beauty routines to our closets, it’s finally starting to feel like everything around us is getting a (long overdue) sustainability refresh. Now we don’t want to say we told you so, but we kind of knew the sustainability wave would inevitably change our cleaning routines, and we’re so glad it did. Household cleaning products from hand and dish soap, to sprays and laundry detergents, are some of the biggest waste drivers around. And a disturbing 91 percent of plastic bottles (yes, even the empty cleaning sprays you toss in the recycling bin) don't actually get recycled.
‘I’ve Been a Dentist for 28 Years, and This Is the Only Toothpaste Brand I Recommend’
Not all toothpastes are created equal. "When a person considers the steps most dentists reinforce, finding a great toothpaste doesn't normally come to mind," says Marianna Weiner, DDS, a leading cosmetic dentist in Brooklyn, New York. "But I believe a healthy mouth starts with your toothpaste. I say this because when you brush you are either helping your enamel protect your teeth or harming it."
Trainers and Doctors Agree That the Oura Ring Is the Best Health Tracking Device—I Tried It for 4 Months To See if I Could Prove Them Wrong
New year, same me. Just different goals. At the end of 2022, I reevaluated my personal goals and made a pact to myself to get better quality sleep, incorporate more exercise, track my period, and decrease stress levels. Last year was tough, to say the least. The combination of spiraling thoughts, my distracting TikTok "for you" page (it's filled with cooking tips and cute cat videos, if you must know), and occasional doomscrolling took a hit on my physical and mental health. Determined to prioritize my health and wellness with more intention in 2023 , I decided to test out the much talked-about Oura Ring, which you may or may not have already seen on your social media feed.
‘I’m a Morning News Anchor With a Call Time of 3:30 A.M. and This Is How I Make Waking Up So Freaking Early Easier’
If you've resolved to become a morning person, there are things you can do to make getting up earlier easier. One person whose perfected the art of bypassing her snooze button is morning news anchor Sophia Espinosa, of Central Illinois’ WAND-TV, who regularly starts her day at 2:23 a.m., ahead of her 3:30 a.m. call times.
