Washington County, WI

CBS Minnesota

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin

PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.The incident began when a Racine County sheriff's deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said.The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies involved, investigators said.The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.The suspect has not yet been identified.No law enforcement personnel were injured.The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Four arrested in Sheboygan following possible gunshots, vehicles operating dangerously

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Four suspects were taken into custody in Sheboygan following a report of operating vehicles dangerously and weapons being discharged. The Sheboygan Police Department received a call reporting suspicious circumstances on N. 12th St. and Plath Ct. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 2:50 p.m. According to SPD's report, two vehicles were operating dangerously on the roadways, leading to a confrontation between the occupants and possible shots being fired. Both vehicles then fled the area.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

2 Racine police officers injured in shooting, suspect in custody

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police responded to a domestic incident on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 10:46 p.m. near West and Gillen. Two officers were shot and injured during the incident. They are facing non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they responded to the scene after a 26-year-old man shot several...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County inmate dies in jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County inmate died in jail Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the sheriff, the man, 34, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. and lifesaving efforts began. Jail medical staff were called in, along with the Waukesha Fire Department. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Man starts fire at Milwaukee residence, barricades himself inside

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a man started a fire at a residence and barricaded himself inside. It happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 17 near 65th and Thurston. The Milwaukee Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Police say the suspect eventually exited and was taken into custody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
CBS 58

Suspect accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer last year is back in court today. Jetrin Rodthong, 22, entered a guilty plea this afternoon and received a sentencing date. This is all surrounding an incident that happened late January 2022. Court documents state that Rodthong...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

