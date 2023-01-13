Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott: ‘It’s Not the Pressure’ - Cowboys at Bucs Playoffs
Pressure comes in all shapes and forms. For the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, the pressure stemming from his recent performances, of history and the bogeyman in Tom Brady standing in their way would seem to represent a failrly all-time level of pressure. On Monday night, Dallas gets the...
Tri-City Herald
Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview
Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys WATCH: Dalton Schultz TD Gets Dallas Up Bucs, Tom Brady
The Dallas Cowboys didn't find the end zone in their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington. But maybe the pressure, expectations and change of scenery is making all the difference for the Cowboys in Monday's NFC Wild Card matchup with the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen
Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments. But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.
Tri-City Herald
Key Matchups: Bengals Face Ravens for Third Time This Season in Wild Card Round of NFL Playoffs
Cincinnati opens their playoff journey against the Ravens on Sunday night. They face their AFC North rival for a second-consecutive week and third time this season. The regular season finale was a teaser to Sunday's contest. Baltimore didn't play all of their starters and both teams minimally went into their playbooks. However, things still became heated between the division foes.
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft Primer: QB Big Board Rankings (Top 50)
The 2022 NFL Draft saw just one quarterback chosen in the first round (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers)—it was the first time multiple quarterbacks had not been taken in round one since 2012. With so many NFL organizations in need of a ‘franchise’ signal-caller, the hope was that there would be a more plentiful harvest to choose from this spring. While the crop of 2023 isn’t exactly rich in talent, there is certainly more than one prospect worthy of first round consideration. But how many?
Tri-City Herald
Report: Ravens Quarterback Does Not Travel With Team For Playoff Game
CINCINNATI — AFC North rivals are clashing in the Wild Card round, but one important person isn't there. According to the NBC Broadcast of the game, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team for their battle against the Bengals. Jackson injured his knee on Dec. 4...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins GM Says QB Tua Tagovailoa Isn’t Concussion Prone
Following a difficult year that saw him land in the league’s concussion protocol twice, Tua Tagovailoa is not more susceptible to concussions than any other player, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday. Speaking to reporters alongside coach Mike McDaniel in his final press conference of the 2022 season,...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks have ‘our guy’ in Geno Smith. Now the priority is fixing their defense in 3 ways
The Seahawks are set at quarterback. Pete Carroll made it clear Monday that one, record-setting, Pro Bowl, playoff season after replacing traded Russell Wilson, the Seahawks will, um...ride with Geno Smith for 2023. That is, pending the QB and Seattle finalizing a new contract, of course. “We’ve got our guy,”...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Christian Morgan, Safety, Baylor Bears
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Offense or Defense?. By David Harrison Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Jonah Williams Ruled Out as Bengals’ Offensive Line Suffers Another Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's game due to a knee injury. He injured his left knee in the second quarter and didn't return. Second-year offensive lineman Jackson Carman will replace him at left tackle. Cincinnati already has...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking at all options to improve a roster that failed to meet expectations last season. After finishing the 2022 season with a 6-11 record, the Raiders now hold the seventh overall selection for this year’s NFL Draft. For the meantime, we’ll be working...
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Vikings Wild Card Game Get-in Prices Soaring on Secondary Market
The New York Giants are feeling pretty good about their first foray into the postseason in six seasons, and judging by the secondary market ticket prices, so are their fans. According to SI Tickets, the average get-in ticket price for the Giants' NFC Wild Card road game at Minnesota is about $400, while the maximum get-in price is $3,111.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Headlines: Matt Canada Still Here, Cam Heyward’s Future
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason has just begun and already, the team is making headlines all over the place. From cryptic tweets - not from Diontae Johnson - to retirement talk, offensive coordinator watch and beginning the first phase of their spring to-do list, the Steelers haven't missed a beat. And less than seven days since their season ended, they can't escape the spotlight.
Tri-City Herald
Penn State Parts With Receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield
Penn State coach James Franklin announced Sunday that he has relieved receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, effectively immediately. Franklin said the program would begin a "national search" for a new receivers coach. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but...
Tri-City Herald
Bills to Host AFC Divisional Round; Who Could They Play?
With a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's AFC Wild Card at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills have officially advanced to the AFC Divisional Round where they will host their next opponent. The team will now await the results of Sunday night's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Tri-City Herald
Kellen Moore Cowboys Coach Replacement: Schottenheimer vs. Hackett?
TAMPA - There is a version, inside The Star, of an ideal world: Some how, some way, the Dallas Cowboys, starting their playoff run with a Monday victory here at Tampa Bay, both win the Super Bowl and retain coach Mike McCarthy's top aides. But defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will...
Comments / 0