Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
krrw.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed
A Waseca travel agency owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently using commission payments for personal use. Matthew Schumacher, 46, owned and operated Travel Troops, LLC and defrauded at least 36 travel agents during the scheme which spanned from August 2016 to January 2019, according to court documents.
drydenwire.com
Man & Woman Sentenced In Multiple Counties On Drug-Related Convictions
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Paul Braun and Sara Domogalla, who were charged in multiple Wisconsin counties with various drug-related charges, have been sentenced on numerous court cases and still facing additional drug charges in another Wisconsin county. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please...
Last defendant given 30 yrs for drug distribution targeting Reservations
Darius Sledge was convicted of Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering Conspiracy, and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premise. He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison with three years of supervised release.
myklgr.com
Arrests and blood alcohol results from the KLGR-area’s 2022 Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign
From Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Minnesota state troopers, deputies and police officers made 2,228 DWI arrests during the holiday Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign. That is slightly up from 2,012 DWI arrests during the 2021 campaign. Here are some KLGR-area law enforcement results from the 2022 campaign:
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
KNOX News Radio
26th defendant sentenced for drug trafficking on ND reservations
The last of 26 defendants in a major drug trafficking organization targeting North Dakota’s Native American Reservations has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Thirty-four-year-old Baquan Sledge of Detroit was sentenced today (Fri) in Fargo. . Last June, Sledge and his 32-year-old cousin Darius Sledge of Detroit...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
wiproud.com
Former Wisconsin campground owner no-shows court appearance, nationwide bench warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she did not appear in court. According to court records, a bench warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she didn’t appear in court on January 12. She was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
‘Not sitting this out’: Minnesota Medical Association votes to support decriminalization of illicit drugs
In a move leaders say is focused on a commitment to the health and well-being of their patients, the group representing over 10,000 Minnesota doctors and doctors in training is advocating to decriminalize simple possession of illicit drugs. Members of the Minnesota Medical Association’s board of trustees voted in December...
Minnesota Man Sent to Prison for Murdering Police Officer
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the murder of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer. Court documents in the case say officers were dispatched to the residence of 30-year-old David Donnell Jr. for a welfare check in July 2021. The five responding officers found him standing in the doorway, tried to get him to walk towards him but said Donnell retreated into the home.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
19-year-old found guilty of murder
DULTUH, Minn. – Patrick Battees Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.According to the St. Louis County Attorney's office, the 19-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Juamada Anderson Jr. in 2021.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a certification petition with the court requesting that Battees be tried in adult court, even though the shooting occurred when he was 17. The certification order was granted in October 2022.Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
newscenter1.tv
The ones who got away: 5 most-wanted fugitives in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Whether it’s escaped inmates or wanted suspects, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office maintain lists of the fugitives that they’re currently seeking. Here’s a highlight of some of the most highly sought individuals:
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
St. Paul Police: 14-year-old boy accidentally shot in groin
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 14-year-old is in the hospital Saturday evening after police say he was accidentally shot.Officers with the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a teenager with a gunshot injury on the 200 block of Arch Street East shortly after 8:30 p.m.Police say the teenager had an apparent gunshot wound to his groin area and was transported to Regions Hospital.An initial investigation and an alleged admission from the boy suggest an accidental shooting, according to police, but the incident remains under investigation.
