Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment

(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
drydenwire.com

Man & Woman Sentenced In Multiple Counties On Drug-Related Convictions

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Paul Braun and Sara Domogalla, who were charged in multiple Wisconsin counties with various drug-related charges, have been sentenced on numerous court cases and still facing additional drug charges in another Wisconsin county. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

26th defendant sentenced for drug trafficking on ND reservations

The last of 26 defendants in a major drug trafficking organization targeting North Dakota’s Native American Reservations has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Thirty-four-year-old Baquan Sledge of Detroit was sentenced today (Fri) in Fargo. . Last June, Sledge and his 32-year-old cousin Darius Sledge of Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
WDIO-TV

St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23

The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Sent to Prison for Murdering Police Officer

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the murder of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer. Court documents in the case say officers were dispatched to the residence of 30-year-old David Donnell Jr. for a welfare check in July 2021. The five responding officers found him standing in the doorway, tried to get him to walk towards him but said Donnell retreated into the home.
RED LAKE, MN
B105

New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota

Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

19-year-old found guilty of murder

DULTUH, Minn. – Patrick Battees Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.According to the St. Louis County Attorney's office, the 19-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Juamada Anderson Jr. in 2021.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a certification petition with the court requesting that Battees be tried in adult court, even though the shooting occurred when he was 17. The certification order was granted in October 2022.Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police: 14-year-old boy accidentally shot in groin

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 14-year-old is in the hospital Saturday evening after police say he was accidentally shot.Officers with the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a teenager with a gunshot injury on the 200 block of Arch Street East shortly after 8:30 p.m.Police say the teenager had an apparent gunshot wound to his groin area and was transported to Regions Hospital.An initial investigation and an alleged admission from the boy suggest an accidental shooting, according to police, but the incident remains under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN

