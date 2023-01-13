Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Secret Service Says They Keep No Log of Visitors at Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
Related
PennLive.com
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports
Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
NBC Philadelphia
Gunman Kills Man and Woman, Injures 2nd Man Inside Philly Chinese Takeout
A man and woman were killed while a second man was left fighting for his life following a triple shooting inside a Southwest Philadelphia Chinese takeout restaurant late Tuesday night, police said. The three victims were inside the Shangri-La takeout restaurant along the 5400 block of Chester Avenue in the...
Victim Shot Dead At Philly Auto Body Shop: Report
A 56-year-old man was gunned down in a Philadelphia auto body shop early on Wednesday, Jan. 18, CBS News reports. The shooting occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on Josephine Street in Frankford, the outlet wrote. The unidentified victim was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, while one suspect was arrested at the scene, they added.
16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same."Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents...
texasbreaking.com
Philadelphia Police Find Suspect Who Robbed and Struck Employee With Hammer
Philadelphia police department released a surveillance video of a man walking into a store and striking a person with a hammer before taking the store’s money, hoping the public can identify the suspect. Philadelphia police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the man. According to the police...
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls sought in North Philadelphia robbery
PHILADELPHIA - The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak with about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week. Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured including child
Two people have died and four others were injured, including a young child, following four separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday evening.
2 dead, 1 critical after 16 shots fired inside Southwest Philly takeout restaurant
At least 16 shots were fired inside the small takeout area of Shangri-La restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.
Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
Arrest made in killing of teen who attended birthday party in Camden
Police in Camden County have arrested a juvenile in connection with the murder of a teen who attended a birthday party last month.
fox29.com
Violent MLK Day in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, several injured
A night of violence capping Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia left two people dead and several others injured, including a 12-year-old boy.
Man shot, killed inside auto body shop in Frankford: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed inside an auto body shop in Frankford Wednesday morning and one person was arrested, police say. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Josephine Street.Police say the victim was 56 years old and was shot multiple times.He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.
Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County
A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.
Hearing moved for teens charged in death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for two teens accused of killing another teenager outside of his Wissinoming home has been postponed until Thursday.Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, both now 18 years old, are facing charges in the March 2022 murder of 15-year-old Sean Toomey.Toomey was carrying a case of bottled water from his dad's car when he was fatally shot on Mulberry Street.The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.
Armed carjackers target South Philadelphia auto worker waiting to start shift
Police are investigating a pair of violent crimes in South Philadelphia where suspects appeared to target victims sitting in their cars.
Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report
Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made.
Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police
A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.
Pa. mother Jennifer Brown now missing for two weeks
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Tuesday marks two weeks since a Montgomery County mother went missing. Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen at her home in Limerick Township on Jan. 3.Sources close to the investigation say that last week's search of the Pioneer Crossings Landfill in Birdsboro is connected to the case.Community members are passing out fliers, hoping that someone will come forward with information about her disappearance.Brown's family is offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps police find her.Brown was last seen by a friend on the afternoon of Jan. 3 and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.
Man indicted in shooting death of N.J. driver who crashed into house
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County man accused of shooting another man in a vehicle he was allegedly following. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is accused of shooting George Gonzalez, 27, of Vineland as the victim drove shortly before midnight on July 30. The victim’s girlfriend told investigators she...
Comments / 0