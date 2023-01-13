Audrey Angle Tierney, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at The Village Manor Assisted Living facilities in Bowling Green, KY. She was born on December 26, 1936, to the late Van G. Angle and Molly Viola Hood Angle. Mrs. Tierney had worked as a Flight attendant with American Airlines for over 30 years. She was a longtime resident of New York City and Roxbury, Connecticut. In retirement she lived in The Villages, Florida. Audrey loved to travel and loved Broadway Theater. She was a gourmet cook and lover of fine art. Audrey was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.

