Eva Shannon Demunbrun Graham
Eva Shannon Demunbrun Graham, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away January 15, 2023, at the Hospice House. Eva was born to the proud parents of Thomas Obrey Demunbrun and Louie Beckner Demunbrun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Graham; a daughter, Heather Renee Graham; a sister, Mary Welch; brothers, John Demunbrun and Sampson Demunbrun. Eva was a registered nurse and a member of Otter Gap Baptist Church.
James C. Miller
James C. Miller, 84, Smiths Grove, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A Tennessee native, he was the son of the late Ray and Lois Miller. He was a life long construction worker. Survivors include one daughter Teresa Hendricks of Russellville; four grandchildren:...
Matthew Todd Webb
Matthew Todd Webb, age 48, of Bonnieville, KY, passed Friday, January 13, 2023. He was member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church for 38 years. He was driver for the late Matthew Shrock. He was the son of the late Charles Webb and Janet Copelin Webb. He is also survived...
Wilma Lee Landrum
Wilma Lee Landrum, 90, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. She was born September 9, 1932 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Harry D. Button and Lela Mae Matthews Button. Wilma retired from Sorenson as a quality supervisor and was a longtime member of Boyds Creek Church. She loved her family dearly and was an exceptional cook.
James Albert Smith
James Albert Smith, 87, of Russellville went to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Greenview Regional Hospital. James was born to the late William Albert Smith and Jennie McCloud Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Schoolcraft Smith and a grandson, Paul David Wise. He was a carpenter and a member of Bristow Christian Church of Christ.
Mrs. Ella Mae Geralds Curtis
Mrs. Ella Mae (Geralds) Curtis, age 72, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Ella Mae was born on May 17, 1950, the daughter of the late Elmer Edgar and Kathleen Elizabeth (Spears) Geralds. She was an Avon Sales Representative and enjoyed watching westerns, spending time with her family, canning, and gardening.
Audrey Angle Tierney
Audrey Angle Tierney, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at The Village Manor Assisted Living facilities in Bowling Green, KY. She was born on December 26, 1936, to the late Van G. Angle and Molly Viola Hood Angle. Mrs. Tierney had worked as a Flight attendant with American Airlines for over 30 years. She was a longtime resident of New York City and Roxbury, Connecticut. In retirement she lived in The Villages, Florida. Audrey loved to travel and loved Broadway Theater. She was a gourmet cook and lover of fine art. Audrey was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
Mrs. Ruth (Sheffield) Wood
Mrs. Ruth (Sheffield) Wood, age 81, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. Ruth was born on January 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Adrian and Lura (Proffitt) Sheffield. She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sallie Marolynn Adams
Sallie Marolynn Adams, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 15th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Marolynn was born in Gamaliel, KY on March 27, 1952, a daughter of the late Clara (Page) and Arthur Parke. On October 3, 1970, she married Jackie Adams at the home of Sallie...
Minnie Puckett
Minnie Puckett age 90 of Glendale passed away Saturday, Jan. 14th at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lively & Hite Perkins Dennis. Minnie was a homemaker and she was a member of the Rocky Hill Church. She is survived by her husband-Leon Puckett; two sons Jimmie...
George Salem Jones
George Salem Jones of Green County, Kentucky, son of the late William F. Jones and Joan Turran Jones, was born on Friday, April 21, 1939 in Washington, D.C. and departed this life on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was 83 years, 8 months and 23 days of age.
Tex Browning
Tex Browning, 79, of Brownsville passed away Jan. 12, 2023 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a carpenter and was an employee of Cassidy’s Cherry Reproductions. He was a son of the late Ewing Browning and Ethel Meredith Browning. He was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Browning and a daughter, Valerie Ann Pierce.
Lindsay Sanders McGonigal
Lindsay Sanders McGonigal, 38 of Smiths Grove passed away at 11:05 AM Jan. 13, 2023 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow. The Edmonson County native was a 2003 graduate of ECHS and an account representative for Car Mart of Bowling Green. She was a daughter of Mack Sanders and Robin Jaggers Sanders of Mammoth Cave, who survive.
Randel Ray Smith
Randel Ray Smith, age 76, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Medical Center of Bowling. Randel was saved as a young man at Union Light Missionary Baptist Church. He was an amazing life teacher, a very talented musician, hand making his own instruments, and could do anything that you could imagine. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his entire world.
James Edward Davis
James Edward Davis, 74, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, January 13th, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. James was born in Cumberland County, KY on September 3, 1948, a son of the late Robbie Mae (Brown) and James Oakley Davis. James is survived by two sons Timmy Davis, of Tompkinsville...
Doyle Talmadge Berry
Doyle Talmadge Berry of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Elbert L. Berry and Alison Eugenia Chaudoin Berry, was born on Tuesday, September 19, 1944 in Green County, Kentucky and departed this life on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was 78 years, 3 months and 24 days of age.
