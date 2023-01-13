ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
El Cajon launches emergency response alternative program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of El Cajon launched a medical response program in attempt to ease strain on the city’s emergency response teams. The program is meant to provide different levels of care depending on the emergency. This program was made into an added service when...
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego River flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. San Diego’s homeless population is at an all-time high, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rain brings pothole epidemic to San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego roads have long been in need of repairs, county-wide. The issue becomes exaggerated when it rains. After back-to-back storms in San Diego, an epidemic of potholes has brought a litany of headaches to drivers in the county. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Save Starlight hosts fundraises for repair of Starlight Bowl, Jan. 21

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local San Diego organization will hold a fundraiser to raise money for the repair of the Starlight Bowl Theatre in Balboa Park. The Starlight Bowl shut down in 2011 when the owners declare bankruptcy. San Diego officials recently received $500,000 in federal cash that could be the needing seed fund for a multi-million dollar renovation of the once-iconic Balboa Park Starlight Bowl open air theatre. The theater is in deep disarray, with a decaying stage and plant life growing from the seating.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego non-profit assists veterans in transitioning to civilian life

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The transition from active-duty to civilian life can be difficult for some veterans. That’s where The Veterans Navigation Center comes in. The non-profit works to connect veterans to case managers familiar with the complex landscape of veteran benefits, and assists them in obtaining resources.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Seven people rescued from San Diego River following strong rains

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Seven people were rescued Monday from the rain- swollen San Diego River, but none suffered any injuries. Just after 9 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department’s swift water rescue team responded to the area of the river near 4700 Pacific Highway. Once crews arrived,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Father of Maya Millete takes stand during preliminary hearing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The father of a missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband testified today that while searching for his daughter, her husband falsely claimed she was in an upstairs bedroom at their home. Pablito Tabalanza testified that two days after his daughter, May “Maya”...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Armed suspect wounded in police shooting in Crest

CREST (CNS) – A 77-year-old armed man was wounded Tuesday when San Diego Police Department officers opened fire on him during a confrontation in a neighborhood east of El Cajon, authorities reported. The law enforcement shooting in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in Crest occurred shortly before...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SDSU falls 76-67 to New Mexico at Viejas, snapping Aztecs 16-game home win streak

The No. 23 Aztecs fall short 76-67 to New Mexico in a highly anticipated Mountain West matchup at home Saturday night in front of a packed house. Matt Bradley and Adam Seiko lead the pack for the Aztecs, scoring a combined 27 points.. but it wasn’t enough to overcome the powerhouse Lobo duo Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr.. as they would go on to score a combined 71 points.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

