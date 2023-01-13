Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Chula Vista Mayor John McCann rejected from SANDAG Board, giving weighted vote to Democrats
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas was elected the new Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
kusi.com
Father Joe’s Villages reacts to “All In” federal homelessness strategy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “All In” was announced in December of 2022 as the Biden administration’s new blueprint to combat homelessness on a federal level. The plan sets state and local goals to reduce homelessness by 2025. Father Joe’s Villages applauded the plan, saying the county...
kusi.com
SANDAG fails to make promised road repairs, seeks to punish commuters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss SANDAG’s failure to repair roads. In 2004, a ballot measure passed approving a half-cent sales tax to fund the improvement of roads and freeways — fifteen projects have yet to be started 19 years later.
kusi.com
San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
kusi.com
San Diego federal judge protects access to gun owner’s personal information
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of gun owners who were seeking to block a state law that allows their personal information to be shared with researchers studying gun violence. Executive Director Michael Schwartz of the San Diego Gun...
kusi.com
El Cajon launches emergency response alternative program
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of El Cajon launched a medical response program in attempt to ease strain on the city’s emergency response teams. The program is meant to provide different levels of care depending on the emergency. This program was made into an added service when...
kusi.com
San Diego River flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. San Diego’s homeless population is at an all-time high, and...
kusi.com
Cleanup underway to repair Chula Vista Municipal Golf course after flooding
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Like many other areas of the county, Chula Vista is experience major flooding in their community. Cleanup efforts are already underway at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course, which was completely flooded as a result of the storm. KUSI’s Jason Austell reported live from the...
kusi.com
YMCA of San Diego County issues revised statement on locker room incident with underage girl
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. She Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she...
kusi.com
Rain brings pothole epidemic to San Diego roads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego roads have long been in need of repairs, county-wide. The issue becomes exaggerated when it rains. After back-to-back storms in San Diego, an epidemic of potholes has brought a litany of headaches to drivers in the county. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live at...
kusi.com
Save Starlight hosts fundraises for repair of Starlight Bowl, Jan. 21
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local San Diego organization will hold a fundraiser to raise money for the repair of the Starlight Bowl Theatre in Balboa Park. The Starlight Bowl shut down in 2011 when the owners declare bankruptcy. San Diego officials recently received $500,000 in federal cash that could be the needing seed fund for a multi-million dollar renovation of the once-iconic Balboa Park Starlight Bowl open air theatre. The theater is in deep disarray, with a decaying stage and plant life growing from the seating.
kusi.com
San Diego non-profit assists veterans in transitioning to civilian life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The transition from active-duty to civilian life can be difficult for some veterans. That’s where The Veterans Navigation Center comes in. The non-profit works to connect veterans to case managers familiar with the complex landscape of veteran benefits, and assists them in obtaining resources.
kusi.com
San Diego Judge dismisses suit to block California from sharing gun buyer info with researchers
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Diego federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of gun owners seeking to block a state law that allows their personal information to be shared with researchers studying gun violence. The suit filed last year on behalf of five gun...
kusi.com
Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
kusi.com
Seven people rescued from San Diego River following strong rains
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Seven people were rescued Monday from the rain- swollen San Diego River, but none suffered any injuries. Just after 9 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department’s swift water rescue team responded to the area of the river near 4700 Pacific Highway. Once crews arrived,...
kusi.com
Father of Maya Millete takes stand during preliminary hearing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The father of a missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband testified today that while searching for his daughter, her husband falsely claimed she was in an upstairs bedroom at their home. Pablito Tabalanza testified that two days after his daughter, May “Maya”...
kusi.com
Storm brings rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday with the heaviest activity arriving Monday morning. At 9 a.m. Sunday, radar showed a smattering of showers across San Diego County and all sites...
kusi.com
Armed suspect wounded in police shooting in Crest
CREST (CNS) – A 77-year-old armed man was wounded Tuesday when San Diego Police Department officers opened fire on him during a confrontation in a neighborhood east of El Cajon, authorities reported. The law enforcement shooting in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in Crest occurred shortly before...
kusi.com
SDSU falls 76-67 to New Mexico at Viejas, snapping Aztecs 16-game home win streak
The No. 23 Aztecs fall short 76-67 to New Mexico in a highly anticipated Mountain West matchup at home Saturday night in front of a packed house. Matt Bradley and Adam Seiko lead the pack for the Aztecs, scoring a combined 27 points.. but it wasn’t enough to overcome the powerhouse Lobo duo Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr.. as they would go on to score a combined 71 points.
