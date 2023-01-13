Read full article on original website
Jae Cousins
5d ago
A typical death rate from the flu to those who have compromised health and those who used the woo hoo juice. Another scare tactic.
Reply
2
Related
Current Publishing
Flu cases rising in state
Influenza is circulating in Indiana and the number of cases is trending above last year’s figure, according to state health officials. Indiana has recorded 94 flu deaths so far this season, an increase from last year’s total of 83. Moreover, state health officials say there has been an...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana experiences moderate levels of influenza, COVID-19 cases remain low with zero mpox cases in Monroe County
Indiana saw moderate levels of influenza last week, while COVID-19 and mpox cases decreased. The Indiana Department of Health’s last Influenza update, covering the week ending Jan. 7, reflected moderate levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There were 18 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the week of Jan. 1-7. There...
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
Indiana is the 10th best state to drive in, study shows
INDIANA (WEHT) — A new study from WalletHub suggests the Hoosier State is one of the best states to drive in. Thanks to the state’s relatively low cost of ownership and good access to vehicles, Indiana placed itself higher than roughly 80% of the country. Source: WalletHub Other factors experts looked at included traffic, infrastructure […]
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated […]
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
wrtv.com
Lawmakers start the process to change a portion of the Indiana constitution
INDIANAPOLIS — A change to the Indiana constitution could be up to you. Republicans in the statehouse want to allow judges to deny a defendant's bail if they are considered a risk to the public. Much debate surrounded the resolution that would make that change the Indiana constitution during...
Fox 59
87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper fire
87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper …. 87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper fire. Two breast cancer survivors discuss Community Health Network's Commit to One campaign. ATF example of flame jetting. Flame jetting is a phenomenon where an external ignition source causes a sudden ignition of fuel within...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing the state’s Constitution to make it happen. Prosecutors say Sen. Eric Koch’s Senate Joint Resolution 1 would keep dangerous people off the streets before trial, while defenders and civil rights advocates say its subjectivity could […] The post Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana dad arrested on live TV after toddler shown playing with gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Police arrested an Indiana man on live TV after doorbell camera footage showed his son carrying and firing a loaded handgun. The surveillance video, aired on Sunday night’s edition of the Reelz TV show On Patrol: Live, shows the 4-year-old boy wandering through an apartment stairwell in diapers, waiving the weapon around, […]
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Parkview Health announced their price reductions, one billion in savings, in December of 2021, according to […]
Comments / 5