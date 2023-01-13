The prices of cryptocurrencies have been in the green since earlier this year. Apart from many of them simply rising, a few of them are skyrocketing. The native token, FTT, of the now-bankrupt FTX exchange is currently skyrocketing. The token soared by nearly 60%. Since the collapse of the exchange the previous year, FTT is currently trading at its highest price. It is necessary to keep in mind that FTT traded at the $25 mark prior to the collapse, with the token being pushed down to $1 later on.

