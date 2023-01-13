Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Anonymity in Bitcoin Is it possible?
Anonymity and privacy are two of the pillars of cryptocurrencies, many people have criticized that “anonymity” that bitcoin offers its holders. This anonymity in bitcoin is usually associated with money laundering and other criminal acts. These are crimes that have existed long before bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, so they...
crypto-economy.com
Wasabi Wallet, the bitcoin [BTC] wallet focused on privacy
People who have been in the cryptocurrency world for a short time, often believe that bitcoin transactions are anonymous, which is not true, since the bitcoin blokchain is completely open and the transactions that take place there can be reached to track. In the fight to return the anonymity and the total control of the assets to its users, applications such as Wasabi Wallet have been created.
crypto-economy.com
LocalBitcoins Review: learn to buy and sell bitcoins
Every day that passes more and more people are joining the blockchain economy around the world. LocalBitcoins is one of the platforms that is part of the growth of cryptocurrencies in recent years, becoming one of the main alternatives for users to buy and sell their virtual currencies for fiat currencies all over the world.
crypto-economy.com
FTT token soars 60%. Is it the comeback of FTX?
The prices of cryptocurrencies have been in the green since earlier this year. Apart from many of them simply rising, a few of them are skyrocketing. The native token, FTT, of the now-bankrupt FTX exchange is currently skyrocketing. The token soared by nearly 60%. Since the collapse of the exchange the previous year, FTT is currently trading at its highest price. It is necessary to keep in mind that FTT traded at the $25 mark prior to the collapse, with the token being pushed down to $1 later on.
crypto-economy.com
More and more holders choose self-custody of cryptocurrencies instead of Centralized Exchanges
Despite the crypto market gradually improving with time, it is still fairly evident that investors still haven’t regained proper confidence. Cryptocurrencies are increasingly volatile and this volatility has resulted in great losses, especially in the previous year. Cryptocurrencies have been in the green since the start of this year, but many have resorted to ditching exchanges in the favor of self-custody.
crypto-economy.com
Poloniex Review – Complete Exchange Guide
This article will be focusing on the Poloniex exchange, in particular, one of the earlier exchanges launched in 2014 and based in Delaware, United States. This Poloniex review will take a look at the features that the exchange offers including the fees and markets available, have a brief description of creating an account with the exchange and making your first deposit and conducting a trade.
crypto-economy.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up 14% in a single day. Here’s why
As per the recent development, it is fairly easy to see that the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has skyrocketed by 14%. The surge in the value of Shiba Inu (SHIB) can be linked directly to the launch of its testnet, Shibarium. Shibarium can be defined as a layer 2 blockchain protocol that runs on top of the ETH blockchain. The network is specially crafted to power the entirety of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including a bunch of its services. Similarly, developers would be offered ease when building and expanding already existing blockchains.
crypto-economy.com
Kraken Exchange Review – Complete Guide
After facing the first purchase of cryptocurrencies, choosing an exchange where you can sell or exchange the investment made is one of the main headaches faced by investors who are introduced to the world of cryptocurrencies. In this review we will talk in detail about Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange that has been offering its services since 2011.
crypto-economy.com
Three Arrows Capital Expresses Plans to Launch a New Exchange
2022 was already a crazy year for investors and the crypto market. Not only did cryptocurrencies lose a chunk of their value, but a number of crypto-related projects were also halted. Similarly, the unstable conditions even paved way for the bankruptcy of a few crypto firms. As 2023 kicked off, the situation in the crypto market changed drastically. Numerous cryptocurrencies were seen to be in the green, with investors reigniting their confidence toward trading. Just recently, the disgraced Three Arrows Capital has expressed its plans to launch a new crypto exchange, GTX.
crypto-economy.com
Cryptocurrency Exchanges: What are they and how to choose the best one?
With the arrival of the virtual currencies, it became necessary the existence of a tool to be able to buy, sell and exchange some currencies for others, that is why the cryptocurrency exchanges were created. There is a great variety of exchanges and each one has different characteristics. In this...
crypto-economy.com
Electrum wallet review: Complete Guide
Choosing a wallet to save and protect the investment made, whether in bitcoin [BTC] or other cryptocurrencies, is a decision that for people who are beginning to take an interest in the world of virtual currencies is usually complicated, in this Review we will talk about Electrum , one of the best wallets for bitcoin available in the market.
crypto-economy.com
5ireChain Adds Remix Integration to Improve Smart Contracts
5ireChain, a layer 1 blockchain ecosystem designed for economic and environmental sustainability, has integrated Remix Integrated Development Environment (IDE) to improve adoption and facilitate smart contract development and deployment. Web3 and blockchain technology is growing at a rapid pace providing better ways for consumers and businesses to scale their capacities...
crypto-economy.com
Metaverse tokens are on fire. MANA, SAND, GALA lead the way upwards
Investors have breathed a sigh of relief as the situation in the crypto market has started to improve. Cryptos that caused considerable losses are now offering investors a ray of hope as they’re surging in value. Keeping the overall condition in mind, it is fairly easy to understand that the crypto market has survived the ‘ice age’. Bitcoin (BTC) is not the only one to regain momentum. The are numerous altcoins that have joined the party. As of now, several metaverse tokens have gained a decent value.
crypto-economy.com
Obol Labs Secures $12.5M to Build DVT on Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain
Obol Labs, a research and software development firm focused on Ethereum and other Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain networks, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A funding round. The fresh capital will help Obol to build out “Decentralized Validator Technology (DVT)” on Ethereum. The cryptocurrency market has...
crypto-economy.com
Distressed Crypto Lender Vauld Obtains Extended Creditor Protection
Asian cryptocurrency lender, Vauld, has been granted a further extension in the period of creditor protection from a Singapore court. As per the court, the company should come up with a revival plan by February 28. According to a new report, the latest extension was granted in the Singapore High...
crypto-economy.com
Gemini Exchange – Review
Founded in 2014 by Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, Gemini is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian based in New York City and regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS). Like the rest of exchanges, Gemini allows to exchange, sell, buy and store cryptocurrencies. Something that differentiates...
crypto-economy.com
Why is Arbitrum Crucial to the Long-term Success of Ethereum Blockchain?
Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling solution designed by Offchain Labs, is proving to be one of the most important factors for the growth of Ethereum blockchain. Why? Let us delve deeper to have a better understanding of this roll-up technology. The high transaction fees on Ethereum have deterred the growth of...
crypto-economy.com
What is Aeternity [AE]?
Aeternity is a platform with the ability to create true decentralized applications. It is presented as an improved alternative to the well-known Ethereum platform, it solves the problems of scalability, improves the security of scripts and makes access to smart contracts more economical. Aeternity is known as the Aeon or...
Comments / 0